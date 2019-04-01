Photo by Charlotte Patmore.

Better Oblivion Community Center

Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst have taken the music world by storm with their supergroup Better Oblivion Community Center, after surprise releasing their debut album of the same name last January. And New York, apparently, seeing as they’ve sold out three shows in the city alone. Who’s to say what an April Fool’s Day BOCC meeting might entail, but we hope it’s Yeah Yeah Yeah’s guitarist Nick Zinner as surprise guest. Christian Lee Hutson and Lala Lala open the show.

On April 1, at Brooklyn Steel.

The Orchid Show

The 17th Annual Orchid Show is inspired by the country of Singapore, whose national flower is the orchid, and pays tribute to the “City In A Garden.” Thousands of colorful flowers in all sizes and colors fill the space, while the exhibition pays homage to SIngapore’s iconic Supertrees—dramatic vertical habitats, and famed Arches. On April 5 and 6, the garden will transform after dark to host “Orchid Evenings” complete with a Bronx Night Market Pop-Up and local DJs.

Through April 28, at New York Botanical Garden.

Let’s Eat Grandma

British synth pop duo Let’s Eat Grandma, composed of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth, will play Elsewhere on Thursday night with support from TWINKIDS and Claire George. Walton and Hollingworth met at four years old, were booking gigs together by fourteen, and have developed a sound that's entirely their own. “We want to broaden what people view as pop…” they told i-D, ahead of the release of their last album I’m All Ears. “We should stop being so stuck up about pop music and get our heads out of our asses. Everyone loves pop music... whether they like it or not.”

On April 4, at Elsewhere.

High Life

Claire Denis’ sexual space odyssey, High Life, makes landfall in theaters later this week. The fully freaky trailer left us wanting more, but the wait is over. Not only does the film star one of our favorites, Robert Pattinson alongside André “3000” Benjamin, but it tells the story of a group of criminals sent to space. They’re under the impression that they’ll be freed from their sentences after participating in a mysterious mission involving various fertility experiments, but all the while the space station approaches a giant black hole. We can’t wait to see this.

In theaters April 5.

“Nancy Spero: Paper Mirror”

“Women have been seen mostly as objects and what I try to do is to pick the ones that have a very powerful vitality,” Nancy Spero said, of her subjects. The artist and activist, whose work spans from the 50s to the early aughts, is known for her figurative painting and scroll-like compositions that confront oppression and inequality — each piece meant to evoke her self-described “loss of tongue” as a female artist in a male-dominated art world. “Nancy Spero: Paper Mirror” tracks the artist’s evolution and is the first major museum exhibit since her death in 2009.

Through June 23, at MoMA PS1.