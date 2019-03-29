daily horoscopes: march 29, 2019

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see your best route through this potentially tricky energy.



Aries

(March 21-April 19)

You get a chance to work on your core reactions, today. The only way someone can really get under your skin is through you. Every time something begins to bother you, think about what it’s triggering for you, and decide what you want your response to be. The only thing that person can really do is hold space for you to process what’s coming up, but they can’t “fix” it (or you). This is a big lesson in self-awareness and self-care. Have compassion for yourself as you work your way through it.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Only you know what’s best for you. Try to detox from outside advice and direction, today, including podcasts, friend’s suggestions, etc, as you will be more swayed by it than usual. When you allow these things to influence your decisions too heavily, you avoid the accountability for their success or their failure, which is the most important part of the creative process. When you’re feeling uncertain, do something else to take your mind off the subject and come back to it. The right answer will come through for you when you’re ready for it.



Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Today will be good for you to practice sticking to your guns. There may be some outside challenge of your ideas and beliefs, and it will be up to you to stand strong and defend them. Oftentimes, challenge is not even about you, it’s about people projecting their fears or worries onto you and your convictions. The more you can stand your ground and back yourself up, the more you build true strength and confidence within yourself and encourage other people to do the same.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Some shame and heaviness from your past my re-surface, today, giving you an opportunity to change the way you relate to and integrate it. Whatever you do, don’t let it paralyze you or make you feel guilty or unsure about where you are now. We all have a past and have done things we wish we hadn’t. Focus on the lesson in it all and how you will do better in the future and allow yourself to move on.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Today is the day to get whatever has been weighing on you off your chest. If there are things you haven't said to people you love, there is no more convenient or easy time to say it than now. When you let things sit, the weight of them compounds and creates unnecessary pressure in the rest of your life and unions. If you have something to say, find the best, most compassionate way to say it and speak up.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

What you’ve been doing to survive and maintain yourself in the last couple of months may be getting stale. Your routines should evolve as you do. Take a look at your life and see which of your practices don’t have the same grounding or healing effect they once had. Be willing to embrace the change that comes with finding new things to support you. The quicker you initiate this process, the faster you will see the life you have built on top of these things begin to shift in a more nutritive and successful direction, too.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You often use your rational mind and other people’s needs as the compass for where to go next with your energy and intention. Now is the time to, instead, really checked in with what you think your larger purpose is here on Earth and use that as your guide onward. This can be a big task, but you will waste much more energy and feel much more overwhelmed if you don’t gain the necessary perspective and spin your wheels without getting closer to your goals.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You’ve been doing a lot work lately, and it’s okay to take the day to retreat in the ways that feel best to you. As long as you use this time to regenerate, reflect, and create new practices for self-care and wellness, know that this “down time” is a crucial part of the process of success and movement forward. The kind of “rest” that won’t serve you is the kind that is about escape or if your spend the entire time worrying. Letting yourself truly relax and your brain rest is the best medicine, right now.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will have the gift of being able to really speak your truth, today, but the challenge will be to really listen once you do. Your way with words does not mean that they will resonate, nor that the other party is ready to receive what you have to offer. So, don’t begin any conversations that you need a specific outcome from or that you’re not willing to hear the other person’s side on. It is, however, a good day to write and speak to the masses. Figure out what your message is and begin the process of letting it come through you.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Gratitude and acknowledgement are the best practices for you to adopt today. You are so committed to what you do and the people in your life, but you sometimes get caught up in all the “doing” and forget to pause and take a look at what you’ve got. Whether it be through written lists, text messages to friends, social media posts, or something else, find the most fitting way to recognize where you are, what you have, and what it means to you so that you can continue to call in this level of abundance and beauty into your life.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

As humans, we place a lot of importance on our relationships, but today allow yourself to really recognize all that you’ve done for yourself. With all of the people, resources, etc, that have come in and out of your life, you have remained and continue to thrive, regardless. This is no small feat. Pick some of your favorite ways to celebrate yourself and relax into how resilient you are, today. You wouldn’t be where you are without you.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Take as much time as you need to be alone, today. Do things that you would normally invite people to do with you alone, and without filling the empty space with music, podcasts, videos, etc. See what this kind of solitude brings up for you. Any issues around self-worth or your place in the world will become glaringly apparent, which also gives you an opportunity to work through them. You will always have time to process and get perspective from others, but right now, give yourself some space to breathe and see what this practice has to offer you.