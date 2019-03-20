summer is here in the 'stranger things 3' trailer

Photo courtesy of Netflix.

It’s summertime in Hawkins, the year is 1985, and the Stranger Things kids appear to be all grown up. “We’re not kids anymore,” says Mike says in the trailer for the third season, which was released this morning. “I mean, what did you think, we’re just gonna sit in my basement all day and play games for the rest of our lives?” Definitely not. They seem to be enjoying plenty of carefree summertime activities like eating ice cream, hanging out at the mall, dancing in their bedrooms, and watching fireworks at the county fair, though the new season promises plenty of terrifying moments too. There seems to be a killer on the loose and the slimy monsters are very clearly back and bigger than ever (and it wouldn’t be Stranger Things without some kind of evil visitation from The Upside Down, would it?).

Even if you haven’t been waiting for this moment for weeks, or months, like it seems the rest off the internet has, the booming build of The Who’s “Baba O’Reilly” in the trailer will have you eagerly anticipating Stranger Things 3 in no time. It hits Netflix on July 4, but for now, check out the trailer below.