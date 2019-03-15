daily horoscopes: march 15, 2019

It’s hard to know if the supercharged psychic energy of today will be helpful or hard to handle.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see what you can do to make the planets work in your favor.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

People need to hear you and your story, and you are more connected to it, today, than you have been in a while. Think about all of the ways that you can share and connect with people over what you’ve experienced and what you’ve learned from it. Don’t buy into the idea that your voice is any less important than those who have been louder than you in the past. Figure out how you can make space for yourself in whatever conversation you want to be apart of and make it happen.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

What people say or do, or how they act is not your problem. Today is your day to practice releasing responsibility for other people and their choices. The most you can ever do is set the standard for how you want to be treated and related to in your relationships. Worrying about what people need and if they’re doing things as they should is truly a waste of your time. Tune in to what you need and what you’re going to do about it and let go of the rest, today.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You are often guilty of asking for advice, but never really taking it. You have a keen sense of what you think is best and what feels good to you, and this is a great strength, but sometimes you need help getting out of particular patterns or ruts. Practice asking for insight and then really listening and giving thought and consideration to how you can truly integrate the wisdom you are given. You have collected the people around you because you value them as a resource of support and guidance, honor this.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

What you say publicly, today, will hold more weight than usual. Use this as an opportunity to both say what you want to say as well as practice being intentional, clear, and concise about your thoughts. We all have a lot to say until we get a chance to say it in a space where people will really listen, and we will have to be accountable for our opinions. The megaphone is yours, today, what’s the message that you want to amplify?

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

How long has it been since you’ve gone back over all of the knowledge you’ve acquired over the last five years? Gone into old notebooks and journals, or revisited old course material? If your old books have collected dust, today is the day to crack them open, again. You are sure to find something useful to inform the work you’re doing now and give it some greater context. We are so overloaded with new information all day everyday. Take some time to dig into the wealth of knowledge you have already.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Attempt the practice of letting your mind go as quiet as it can as often as you can, today. Your thoughts are extra powerful, now. Your best bet for letting guidance in and keeping worry at bay is to submerge yourself in the present moment. When you start to become consumed by your mind’s chatter, begin to focus on taking in all of the sights, sounds, and smells around you, and let your thoughts flow in and then out, rather than indulging them and getting stuck on the tough ones like a hamster on a wheel.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will have a way with words, today, that can really benefit the people you are in relationship to. In the same vein, if there are difficult conversations that you have been putting off having, your ability to communicate about them and receive what other people have to say and feel about you is heightened, as well. Practice initiating these difficult but necessary exchanges so that you no longer have to live with resentment or discomfort bubbling beneath the surface.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s a good day to draft work proposals and have conversations that are meant to get you to the next level, in some way. If there is a way for you to get ahead and use your words to do it, today may be your lucky day. Just make sure that you pay attention to your delivery and make it just as much about what you can offer as you make it about what this opportunity can do for you. If anything feels rushed or you are experiencing any feeling other than “yes” in your body, stick to drafting and save the delivery for another day. There is no need to rush when it comes to things that are meant to be.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your intensity is turned all the way up, today, so you might have to be extra intentional with your communication and body language. Your power and energy has more of an impact than you realize. Make an effort to check in and be more clear than you usually are with your words, as well as communicating your intention behind them. This is also a great day to get energy work done and to pour all of your focus into whatever endeavor you think deserves it.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The only place people expect you to be coming from is your own lived experience. Any attempts to seem bigger or more important than someone else will just put you further behind where you deserve to be, today. Don’t fall into the trap of comparing yourself, especially in an effort to make yourself feel better. Whenever you start to feel small or unsure, take a break and a few breaths and remember who you are and what power you hold before you respond.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will be prone to over-thinking and therefore under-delivering, today. The more you obsess over an outcome or what someone will think or say about your efforts, the more you infuse the task or project with that nervous, unsure energy. Do your best to relax into the knowledge that your best is always enough. The quality of your work is defined by how good you feel about, not if someone else can look past their own judgements and insecurities to witness what you’ve created and commend you for it. Live through these truths, today and it’s a clear path to “success.”

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Today’s vibe may cause you to overthink and worry about your stability with seemingly no cause. The way to combat this is to get back to the basics. Make a list of the things you absolutely need for survival. Anything outside of these things is extra. Recognize how short this list is and how you have been providing these things for yourself, or they have been provided for you, your whole life. You are always being provided for and things will always work out as they should. Repeat this to yourself instead of any stories about scarcity or lack that may plague you.