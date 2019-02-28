the story of 4 moncler simone rocha spring/summer 19

Photography Thurstan Redding

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

The Moncler Genius project has been one of fashion’s biggest success stories of late. Presented for the first time at Milan Fashion Week autumn/winter 18, what could have been another luxury fashion collaborative collection soon revealed itself to be a far more intriguing union of inspiring design. For spring/summer 19, shown back in September, five collections pushed further the creative possibilities of the beloved Italian brand with their own unique lens; 2 Moncler 1952, 3 Moncler Craig Green, 6 Moncler Noir Kei Ninomiya, 7 Moncler Fragment Hiroshi Fujiwara and, of course, 4 Moncler Simone Rocha.

One of London’s key designers right now, Simone Rocha has won plaudits and praise from the industry for her designs since her debut at London Fashion Week in 2010. Given this, it’s no surprise the resulting collaboration between the two brands is so special. Yet with her whimsical, wonderful aesthetic, Simone had perhaps the biggest gap to bridge between her aesthetic and the utilitarian shapes of Moncler. But, perhaps these differences and such well-defined brand identities combining is what led to something so special.

The clothes were first presented back in September, via a video shot by rising star Tyler Mitchell and produced by London’s beloved Sylvia Fargo. Captured on a hot summer’s day, models tended to gardens with rakes and shovels putting the wellies to good use. Given the collection was inspired by gardening, the video examined the literal possibilities of the clothes. Delicately crafting and twisting new shapes and silhouettes out of the classic Moncler shapes, the collection explored modern femininity -- a staple reference point of Simone’s -- with horticultural twist.

“I wanted this collection to lead on from the last one,” Simone explains. “Autumn/winter 18 took inspiration from the Victorian Mountain climbers of the 19th century. For this collection I wanted to explore another landscape and terrain whilst still entwining the Simone Rocha femininity with the practicality of Moncler. The ideas of gardening echoed this contrast.”

This intersection of practicality and creativity, femininity and function sees Moncler’s Longue Saison duvet twisted and delicately turned. Pearl patterns meet PVC and utilitarian shapes in juxtaposing yet confident style. “The classic down fabric is reimagined with modern femininity in volume, ruffles and embellishment. Fabrication and how it is manipulated and developed is a very important part of the design process for me.” Eccentric touches come via little details; furry slippers, applique florals, and the aforementioned wellies.

As it goes on sale today, here catwalk queen and i-D cover star Mathilde Henning is shot by London photographer Thurstan Redding sporting the collection. The pieces are given the space to speak for themselves; versatile and futuristic, but with traditional touches. “Collaboration is very important in many stages of the creative process -- it helps to push ideas forward,” Simone went further to say, affirming her passion for the project. Having taken the possibility of collaboration to another level, for spring/summer 19, 4 Moncler Simone Rocha is a collection in full bloom.

Shop the collection here.

Credits



Photography Thurstan Redding

Styling Max Clark

Creative Alex Le Rose

Producer Christina Barrett

Casting Director Gabrielle Lawrence

Make-up Ciara O'Shea

Hair Jonathan de Francesco

Nails Ama Quashie

Photo assistants Simon Wellington and Lily Vetch

Stylist assistant Louis Prier-Tisdall

Model Mathilde Henning

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.