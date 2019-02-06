daily horoscopes: february 6, 2019

The sky is quiet, today, with no major happenings.

It will be easy to slide back into old habits, even if they don’t serve where you’re at in your life, now.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how to prevent a back-slide.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Anything you think you need to spend extravagantly on, or go out of your way for in order to make it what you want it to be needs to be re-thought. Get creative about how to make the execution of your vision smooth and fulfilling instead of stressful. You may need to re-adjust your vision. Become open to the multiple ways everything could come together beautifully and be willing to embrace those ways just as much as your original plan.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

It would be easy to allow excuses to keep you from reaching for your full potential, today. Environmental factors and what other people can’t or won’t do shouldn’t keep you from moving forward. You know who you are and what you want. It’s more convenient to act confused about these things so that you don’t have to be accountable to them, but it’s just delaying an inevitable process. Bite the bullet and fully engage with what’s in front of you.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

You may need a big reminder of who you are, today. All of the happenings lately may have caused you to forget how much power you have and how far you have really come. Find songs, social situations, old awards, pictures, etc, that help to remind you of what you’re about, and what you’ve accomplished because of it, to set the tone for continued success. Place these things where you can see and interact with them consistently, whenever you need a reminder of what you’re capable of and what you and your work are truly worth.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You are at the bottom of a steep hill, right now. Continue to breathe deeply and take everything one step at a time. Only look forward for perspective, not to give yourself reason to feel discouraged or give up. You’re making progress, however slow or painful it may be. You have to endure the growing pains if you want something more for yourself. Find ways to get as comfortable as possible while remaining on the journey-don’t opt out of it just to stay comfortable.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Scattering your attention in a bunch of different directions keeps your from having to be accountable to the fruition of something big and risky. With this practice, if something falls off, you have something else to turn your attention to. Right now, it will benefit you more to take bigger risks and face the possibility of failure. The scarier it is, the bigger the payoff will be when you master it.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Whatever you tell yourself, over and over, is the information you will act on and try to find evidence of in the world around you. What current beliefs do you hold around love, success, abundance, and happiness? Is this what you want to be true? If not, why are you carrying these ideas around? This planetary lull gives you just enough time to slip back into old scarcity mindsets, but why go there? Do your best to focus on what you want to see in the world around you, and let go of beliefs that keep you small and pessimistic.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Your flame may feel a little low, right now, and it’s up to you to find ways to feed it. When you’re feeling down, dance it out, make something, or call someone who will cheer you up. Getting mad at yourself for feeling discouraged is not going to help you get out of that space. Break up the energy in your body and mind by doing something to put your spirit at ease and let it know it’s still got what it needs to make big things happen.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Center what you love, today. Any relationship you have put on the back-burner because you’ve been focused on other things is not guaranteed to wait around for you to give it the proper attention. Let go of whatever you don’t love so that you can pull what you do to center-stage. The more you spend your attention and time cultivating things that can support your for the long term, instead of transient things like business and money, the happier and more prosperous you will become in the rest of your life.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

The urge to indulge in habits of distraction and escape instead of dealing with whatever is giving you difficulty in your life is strong, today. Know that if you give in, you will still have to deal with that thing later. Don’t give up just because your old ways of doing things or finding inspiration don’t work. Get creative in the ways that you face whatever is bothering you or whatever you are trying to work on so you can move past it as soon as possible.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s a time of trial and error for you, Scorpio, which means you must both be willing to try, and be willing to “fail.” This is a hard concept for you, as you can be a perfectionist. Know that whatever “fails” was not meant to be perfectly yours, and thus showed itself out. Whatever sticks is what you should put your focus on. Learn your lessons from whatever does not go as planned and then quickly move to applying those lessons elsewhere. Don’t linger.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

With all of the new things you’ve invited into your life, it may be helpful to go back to your roots in some way, today. Some digital or physical face-time with family, cooking an ancestral meal, engaging in your favorite physical activity, or whatever other action you can take to feel at home in your body and spirit will do. You just need a little bit of an energetic reboot to help keep you on track and remember where you come from, so you can feel as comfortable and stable as possible as you tread this new ground.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Now is a good time to focus on your presence. What practices and tools get you out of your head and into whatever situation or task you’re in? When things become difficult, try to use your mind to cheer yourself on and remember that there's always a way. Practice redirecting yourself when you become frustrated and want to think about something else you could be doing that would be “easier” or that you’re better at. You had to learn everything you know. Commit to being full present in the moment and you can master anything you attempt.