alexandria ocasio-cortez will feature in a new netflix documentary

I don’t know about you, but personally there is no limit to the amount of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez content I am willing to greedily consume. AOC’s wonderful, sound-biteable speeches against financial corruption? AOC’s skincare routine? Yes please I will have it. Send it right on over. A Netflix documentary starring AOC? Yes please.

In a much welcomed pivot away from content which focuses on the brutal murders of countless women, the streaming platform today announced that it had acquired worldwide rights to documentary Knock Down The House, an award-winning film chronicling the campaigns of progressive candidates during the 2018 midterms.

The documentary focuses on four underdog Democratic candidates -- Ferguson activist Cori Bush, people over profit campaigner Amy Vilela, self-styled political hellraiser Paula Jean Swearengin and AOC herself. Originally funded by a Kickstarter campaign, Knock Down The House premiered earlier this year at Sundance to rave reviews. Its acquisition by Netflix set the platform back a cool $10 million -- a potentially record breaking sum and the most ever paid for a documentary.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix on the release of Knock Down the House,” said director Rachel Lears. “This platform will allow us to reach huge audiences worldwide, including viewers who may not usually watch independent documentaries. We’re also very excited to be working with Netflix on a campaign to spark wider cultural conversations about our democracy and how it can continue to evolve.”

While the documentary has already had its film festival premiere, Netflix is yet to announce a date it will be available to stream. So until then, you can tide yourself over by watching this incredible AOC speech on PAC influence and the shocking lawlessness of the Oval Office. Enjoy!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.