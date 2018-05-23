6 new male models to know, straight up

Photography Ekua King

Yohanis Diaz Morgan, 19, New Zealand

Describe your generation... Super weird. When do you feel most confident? Surrounded by loved ones. What change would you like to see in the world in 2018? For people to stop worrying about what other people are doing. What makes you hopeful for the future? All the amazing people I meet out and about.

Malick Darbo, 19, London

Describe your generation… Diverse. Everyone is doing their own thing. When do you feel most confident? Everywhere. What is the most important thing happening in culture right now? The diversity of the creative industries. What change would you like to see in the world in 2018? Equality across the board.

Nile Goodlad, 21, Walsall

Describe your generation… Confused. What is the most important thing happening in culture right now? I feel that oppression and segregation is being called out. What change would you like to see in the world in 2018? More diversity and actual equality — sick of tokenism. What makes you hopeful for the future? The opportunities given to me and my friends that were not being given to us in the past.

Sethu Ncise, 23, Cape Town

Describe yourself… Shy, but confident at the same time. Describe your generation… I would describe them as a generation that fights for what they want and believe in. What change would you like to see in the world in 2018? Something that we should not be dealing with in 2018: human slavery. This is your chance to speak out. What have you got to say? To every black South African model out there, follow your dreams, no matter what. The possibilities are endless.

Wisdom Onwubiko, 17, London

Describe yourself... Kinda tall, black, I think I dress well. I'm a people person! Describe your generation... Well, some people don't know what they're doing, fake flex, all of that, but all of my friends are cool. When do you feel your most confident? When I have my afro comb and when I'm with my friends. What is the most important thing happening in culture right now? Good things happening to black people. What change would you like to see in the world in 2018? More people being given the chance to be who they want to be.

Luis Dzidzornu, 18, London

Describe yourself… Fun, happy, optimistic, enthusiastic. Describe your generation… Innovative. When do you feel most confident? When I’m with good friends. What is the most important thing happening in culture right now? Music. This is your chance to speak out. What have you got to say? Don’t stress, stay blessed.

