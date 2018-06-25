mexico city's cutest couples sound off on pride

This article originally appeared on i-D Mexico.



Last weekend saw the 40th LGBTTTI Pride March in Mexico City. The community celebrated 40 years of LGBT Pride in Mexico. With Mexico's presidential elections coming up on July 1, and Trump’s alarming policies affecting Latin American migrants, we can all agree that these are tough times and we all need a little love. Andrés Navarro photographed four couples and talked to them about the inclusivity (or the lack thereof) they experience daily, loving without prejudice, and how they can give us light in moments of darkness.

Havi and Ano, 23 and 24, Mexico City

What do you do?

We’re DJs, models, event promoters, and visual artists; Ano also has a clothing line called @babyratta.

What were your first impressions of one another?

Ano: Oh, her dark energy and the fact that she laughs at her own jokes. I felt confident [in myself] later, and I was very quiet. I also liked how she talked in class and stuff like that.

Havi: I really liked the way they represented things around them and their big smile. Also, when they asked you to explain something to them, it was really strange because nobody understood them better than I — Bluetooth connection forever — and we always got together in performances to hurt ourselves together — consensually. Like the time that we hugged ourselves with a pole in the middle and hurt ourselves. Together, we do what we most love and hate. We love to dance, talk about gender and class, go to the movies, and listen to each other. [We hate] that when we’re out walking, that people misgender us because we’re two transpeople: Ano, a fucking faggot [who smokes weed] 24/7, and me, Havi, a foxy mama.

Ano: We also waste a lot of time looking for vegan food, though Havi is kind of a cannibal.

Do you share the same political beliefs?

Yes, bitches. Yes, pure fucking intersectional trans resistance.

These are hard times. How do you support each other?

Ano: Unconditionally really until we die and that’s that. Anything the other one needs; we do things to help each other and to be there. I chide him when I need to and we’re good with that.

Havi: Our periods are synchronized so we cry together. But I’m more cranky and so I tell her to fuck off and she cries like a little girl [laughs].

How are you going to spend Pride in Mexico City?

We’re going to jam in an abandoned movie theater in the Chinese Palace — the Cinemex one — along with Tayhana, La Traviesa Travela, and other cool kids. The party is called Dezeo and it’s the last party of Perrealismo, so you should go.



@h.4vi - @_d1e_

Daniela Guardado and Santiago Lázaro, 26 and 23 years old, Guadalajara, Jalisco

What do you do?

Daniela: I’m a stylist.

Santiago: Tattoo artist.

What were your first impressions of one another?

Santiago: About five years ago, Dani came to my house for a tattoo; we hadn’t known each other before then.

Daniela: [The day he tattooed me] he seemed really serious and professional to me. Really handsome too, but I thought he was someone who was too young for me.

Santiago: A little more than two years ago, I went to a party with my brother. My brother didn’t feel well and he went to lay down. Dani went with me to see if he was feeling better; it was just the two of us, along, and out of the blue, we kissed each other.

Daniela: [Laughs] Yeah, and at that same party, after we kissed I saw him kissing another friend, but I didn’t think about it much. I had a good time.

Do you share the same political beliefs?

Yes, totally.

These are hard times. How do you support each other?

Santiago: We both came to Mexico City around the same time and we went through that transition together. We always motivate each other to become better as professionals and we support each other when things aren’t going so well financially.

How are you going to spend Pride in Mexico City?

Daniela: It might not be on the 23rd, but I want to read more and become more informed about the LGBTTI community (its needs, challenges, laws, etc.) so that I can be more helpful.



@boy_george_michael & @santiagolzro

Karla Donato AKA Roho and Alina Mendoza, 26 and 28 years old, Guadalajara and Mexico City

What do you do?

Roho: I’m a nail and makeup artist.

Alina: I’m the director of MATERIA Lab, a stylist, and a DJ.

What were your first impressions of one another?

Roho: They seemed strange, but cool; they’re really different from other people, physically and mentally.

Alina: I said, “OMG, she’s a goddess.”

How would you describe the love between the two of you?

Roho: We’re sisters. We’re always there for each other. We tell the truth even though it hurts. That’s what I like about her, that she can be brutally honest. We do a lot of projects together and that has also brought us together. And finally, because we’re artists.

Alina: Unconditional and forever.

Are your political beliefs the same?

Roho: Yes, we’re very spiritual, and we’re both conscious that the world is sick because of false ideas.

Alina: Generally, I think yes, but we definitely differ on some things.

These are hard times. How do you support each other?

Roho: Cooking, talking, being optimists, and being honest without judgment.

Alina: We can always count on each other. We work together and that’s really good for the well-being of both of us.

How are you going to spend Pride?

Alina: The Mamislut x Perrealismo party, obviously. I’m playing, and so are some other sisters.

Roho: We’ll be there, throwing down.



@roho7 - @salin4s

Mario Chanona and Gordon Flores, 28 and 32 years old, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas and Los Angeles, CA

What do you do?

Mario: I’m a translator and I occasionally work as an editorial assistant.

Gordon: I’m an illustrator.

How did you meet?

Instagram.

What were your first impressions of one another?

Gordon: I thought it was cute, the way he was waiting with his bike.

Mario: I found him very physically attractive.

What do you most love and hate to do together?

Gordon: Go to movies and do the things that couples do, like go for walks together. I hate it when we have to make a decision.

Mario: I love when we sleep together and I hate it when our plans aren’t coordinated and we feel like we’ve wasted time.

Are your political beliefs the same?

Gordon: I think so.

These are hard times. How do you support each other?

Gordon: I feel like now, with social media, we’re all a bit insensitive, and images are valued over feelings; to reveal yourself to others and be vulnerable. That’s what it seemed important to me that, from the beginning, we weren’t ashamed to show our vulnerabilities to each other. We got used to listening to each other and to be with each other, and not to judge each other, and to understand each other.

How are you going to spend Pride?

Mario: Together — we’re going on vacation.

How do you hope to live the spirit of love the rest of the year?

Gordon: I just want to feel at peace.

Mario: Happy.

@lord_dexy - @slorlor

Credits

Photography Andrés Navarro

Styling Zaid Díaz Osuna

Hair and makeup Adrián Glez

Text Cheryl Santos