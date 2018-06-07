proenza schouler is coming back to nyfw

The boys are back in town! Well, almost. This September, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are bringing Proenza Schouler home to New York Fashion Week. In 2017, the designers made the tough decision to leave New York for Paris, where they showed during Couture week for two seasons. McCollough and Hernandez never stated they were taking their NYC-born baby to Paris permanently, but did claim that showing in the City of Lights was more conductive to the see-now-buy-now model they wanted to pursue. Rodarte had announced a similar move just one week earlier, also choosing to align with the Parisian Couture week schedule. The only question is whether NYC will take Proenza back. JK, of course we will.

"It's been a fun ride showing the past two seasons in Paris during Couture (thank you Chambre Syndicale) but NY will always be home so we are coming back for Spring Summer 2019," read a post on Proenza’s Instagram this morning. "In today's world, when, where, and how one shows can be looser and more fluid than ever and so for now, NY is our home once again… Looking forward to heading back home now and being a part of NYFW in September, where it all began.”

The announcement couldn’t have come at a better time. Over the weekend Alexander Wang showed his first collection since breaking free from the official NYFW schedule, presenting spring/summer 19 smack dab in the middle of the February and September shows. Public School also took a break from the calendar in 2016, while Victoria Beckham is moving to London. But while our country leaves a lot to be desired in 2018, some designers are still chasing the American dream. And by now we’re used to the turbulence — if you’re confused by the comings and goings at fashion week, check out the White House.