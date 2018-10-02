there’s a lipstick for saying ‘fuck you’ to brett kavanaugh

lipslut.com

In 1912, Elizabeth Arden famously provided tubes of her Red Door lipstick to suffragettes marching in the streets of New York City. This past summer, progressive torchbearer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed her signature scarlet lipstick was Stila’s Stay All Day liquid in “Beso,” causing Sephora to sell out of it almost immediately. Red lipstick has long been thought of as a feminist statement, and there’s a shade for every political occasion — including saying a big “fuck you” to SCOTUS hopeful Brett Kavanaugh. Created by socially conscious cosmetics brand Lipslut, who also created a shade in honor of Donald Trump, F*ck Kavanaugh is a matte liquid lipstick in a “cool, calm, and collected deep red.”

The description is clearly a tongue-in-cheek reference to Kavanaugh’s entitled testimonial meltdown. The judge is facing highly credible allegations of sexual assault made by Christine Blasey Ford, who went to Kavanaugh's high school — where he was, by many accounts, a belligerent drunk who bragged about sexual conquests. Also likely to stoke patriarchal fury in the hearts of misogynists? This week 100% of all money from F*ck Kavanaugh goes to organizations helping sexual assault survivors, such as RAINN and Alliance to End Sexual Violence. “These organizations are to be chosen by the people,” notes Lipslut on its website, “as with every lipstick purchased comes an opportunity to vote.” The F*ck Trump lipstick raised $40k in the wake of Charlottesville.

The only downside is that shipping starts six weeks from now, which means you’ll have to find a different shade for this Thursday’s wave of Kavanaugh protests.