lana del rey confronted kanye over his support of trump

Kanye performing on SNL.

Over the weekend, Kanye appeared on SNL wearing a Trump MAGA cap. In a live and evidently unscripted on-air speech, Kanye mentioned that people backstage had tried to convince him not to, but he wore it anyway. In the hours afterwards Kanye also posted a picture to Twitter of himself wearing the hat alongside a decidedly pro-Trump-policy message. This time, amongst the 25,000 responses, was a message from Lana Del Rey.

Kanye Tweeted, “this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”

To which Lana responded. “Trump becoming our president was a loss for our country but your support of him is a loss for the culture. I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of Grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism -- none of which would be a talking point if we weren't speaking about the man leading our country. If you think it's alright to support someone who believes it's OK to grab a woman by the pussy just because he's famous -- then you need an intervention as much as he does… Message sent with concern that will never be addressed.”

Kanye’s political beliefs and his arbitrary way of communicating have resulted in many of his fans abandoning him over the recent past. In addition to Lana, artists to call out Kanye's latest communication include Chris Evans, Swizz Beats, and Questlove. At this point, it seems likely that Kanye just doesn't care what people say. But as a self-confessed Lana Del Rey fan, who chose "Young and Beautiful" as his proposal soundtrack, we wonder whether her words might have some sway.

This article originally appeared on i-D AU.