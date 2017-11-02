look how cute the "stranger things" kids were in their first auditions for the show

Screenshot via YouTube

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

If you think the Stranger Things tween actors are cute now, with their floppy haircuts and hilarious, sparkling conversation in interviews and their decidedly wholesome friendships, then prepare to have your mind exploded with evidence of how adorable they were before they were megastars.

This video, a clip from Netflix's Beyond Stranger Things, shows stars Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Noah Schnapp (Will), and Finn Wolfhard (Mike) watching in horror and embarrassment as genuinely tiny, embryonic versions of themselves audition for the show, and it's pretty hilarious. "Look how depressed I look," Millie moans, watching herself crying on screen.

Watch out for potentially the best audition tape introductory line of all time: "I'm Finn Wolfhard. I'm sick."