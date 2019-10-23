how much has men’s style changed in the last 30 years?

Left: Three-piece suit, by Alexander McQueen, 1998. ©Westminster Menswear Archive. Right: Academia Correction workshop by A Cold War*, 2017 © Westminster Menswear Archive

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

From the 1950s up to the 90s, some men dressed pretty boringly. Others, by contrast, bucked the mainstream norm, aligning themselves with specific music and style-focused subcultures -- Teddy Boys, Mods, Hippies, Rockers, Punks, New Romantics, Casuals, Goths, Ravers, to name a few. The difference between these distinctively dressed “outsiders” and those favouring humdrum clothing, was stark.

But since then, men’s style has boomed and mashed-up beyond all recognition, straddling the best bits of the past with more recent fashion preoccupations such as luxury, techy fabrics, body-consciousness and gender fluidity. Today’s lucky style-focused male can now unashamedly pick and mix from a vast array of high-end designers to high street knock offs, underpinned with elements of sportswear, streetwear, tailoring, utilitywear or vintage. There’s also endless references and reinterpretations of the aforementioned subcultures -- all blurred into one big thing called menswear. Even better, today's man can buy from plentiful IRL or online shops, accessorising his sartorial choices with a mind-boggling array of grooming products, hairstyle options and physique-enhancing gym memberships galore.

Printed Biker Jacket by BodyMap, 1985. © Westminster Menswear Archive

Whether or not he knows it, he possibly owes a debt for this contemporary fashion democracy to his dad or an older brother, who may have road-tested the merits of, say, green hair or thrombosis-inducing tight jeans in decades-gone-by. He's also indebted to the fashion designers who made the makeover of menswear their mission from the late-70s onwards: Antony Price, Giorgio Armani, Jean Paul Gaultier and Massimo Osti, for example, all fashioned designs that spoke of a bold future for men.

Examples of such game-changing creations from the past, along with the work of many other designers who have since shot to prominence, are now included within Invisible Men, an exhibition which makes good use of the University of Westminster’s in-house menswear archive of over 1,700 pieces. The biggest menswear exhibition to have ever been staged in the UK, it will explore the ways in which established and emerging designers have long-since taken inspiration from or reimagined functional, technical and military clothing, the sort originally worn by soldiers, firemen, athletes, explorers, road workers and scientists. Fashion fans attending Invisible Men can duly gaze up close at original designs from the likes of Alexander McQueen, Craig Green, C.P. Company, A Cold Wall, Prada, Palace, Sibling, Maison Margiela, Jeremy Scott, Liam Hodges, Vivienne Westwood, Stone Island, Comme des Garcons and Helmut Lang, among loads of others.

Helmut Lang © Westminster Menswear Archive

These gems have been acquired and curated by the eagle-eyed Professor Andrew Groves, head of fashion at the University of Westminster and the founder of the Westminster Menswear Archive. Groves, who ran his own label back in the 90s, prior to his teaching career, has spent the last three years collecting the pieces with the help of 99 alerts set up on eBay, which he would painstakingly check each day.

The results of this dedicated scroll-athon clearly illustrate how far men’s fashion has evolved and how eclectic it has become. Tailoring, for example, has shed its formerly conformist associations, with radical designers gradually subverting not only the shape of suiting but lining it with unexpected narratives. “We have a three-piece suit from by Alexander McQueen that is incredible,” boasts Groves. “It’s from his AW98 'Joan' collection, which took its inspiration from Joan of Arc being found guilty of dressing like a man and burnt at the stake at the age of 19. The severity and minimal nature of this three-piece suit is reminiscent of ecclesiastical garments, and features an elongated waistcoat that creates a skirted effect.”

Left: Hi-Viz railway workers waistcoat by Burberry, 2018 © Westminster Menswear Archive.

As sportswear began to be worn beyond the playing field or gym, it inevitably impacted upon fashion. Nowadays, it is commonplace for pretty much any menswear collection to acknowledge and include this influence, with trackies and hoodies being contemporary wardrobe staples for teens and dads alike. But even as far back as the early 80s, bold fashion experimentalists such as Vivienne Westwood and her then-partner Malcolm McLaren had wised up to this, adding in a sporty vibe to the global mix of street culture and historical references that punctuated their early ground breaking collections. “For sportswear, we have a fantastic ‘Witches’ sweatshirt and trousers by Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren," Groves reveals. "Their AW83 ‘Witches’ collection was an eclectic mix of global influences combined with innovative pattern cutting that created a new language for both fashion and sportswear. It brought together Keith Haring’s New York graffiti art, Haitian voodoo culture and East Tennessee square dancing.”

Flick through any men’s style magazine and you will be assured that men like functional clothes, and are super-nerdy about fabrics, cut and detail. One brilliant example of how these concerns were addressed -- yet simultaneously imbued with a strong political message -- is the 1996 Vexed Generation Ballistic nylon parka, which is also included within the exhibition. Not only does it still look utterly modern, but its subliminal message about societal discord is as timely as ever. “Co-opting the technology that the British state was increasingly starting to use against its citizens, Vexed Generation created this parka from nylon 66, a high tenacity fibre which is knife retardant,” explains Groves. “Coated with neoprene, the parka is fire retardant and has strategic padding through the pelvis, groin, kidneys and spine for additional protection.”

Maison Margiela ©Westminster Menswear Archive

Given the rich selection of exhibits to choose from, which is Professor Groves own personal favourite from Invisible Men? “A Stone Island Hi-Viz vest from 1990”, he says. “It’s a favourite as I imagine someone on a building site grafting to earn enough money to be able to afford a designer interpretation of the garment they would have been wearing all week. It is identical to a road worker's Hi-Viz vest except for the printing of the brand name across the back. It is radical for its time for taking inspiration from pre-existing garments and understanding that the designer ‘intervention’ is in the selection and slight modification of the pre-existing object. Something commonplace now with designers such as Virgil Abloh but was truly radical when Massimo Osti was doing 20 years ago.

“For me, it exemplifies the slight but vitally significant difference between men’s utilitarian working clothes and what they wear for leisure," Groves concludes. "This almost invisible difference is at the heart of the exhibition and underlines the obsession with the smallest details that is at the heart of modern menswear.”

Invisible Men opens on 25 October. More information here.

