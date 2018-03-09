5 streetwear brands that could be the next supreme

As the fashion industry's obsession with streetwear brands grows exponentially stronger each season, Supreme has gone from being a must-have brand amongst fanatics within the skate community to a full-blown global sensation. It was never an easy feat to get your hands on one of the brand's latest drops, between patiently refreshing their website before it would ultimately crash and waiting in IRL lines that seemed to go on for miles. But at this point, it's downright impossible. Especially when the box logo brand teams up with equally high profile labels like Louis Vuitton to create merch straight out of a hypebeast fever dream. But while Supreme might still be the reigning king of downtown cool, the good news is it has also inspired a whole new generation of international streetwear brands to start up and do their own thing. And the latest crop of young designers aren't just making 'gram-worthy fits, they're poised to give Supreme a serious run for its money.

Minus Two

London brand Minus Two may have launched in late 2017, but it's already cultivated a small, but seriously dedicated, fan base. Founded by Terence Sambo, the fashion editor at PAUSE magazine, the brand has only released a handful of capsule collections to date, but its take on preppy staples like polos, denim, and crewneck sweatshirts have already garnered an enthusiastic response. Each piece puts its own slightly subversive twist on these classic items; reappropriating religious iconography, adding provocative slogans like "lust will bring us together," and presenting it all via nebulously queer lookbooks featuring tough lads just hanging out. All of which only serves to underscore the brand's ethos of being for every single kid who's ever felt like an outsider.

Doubt

Doubt, founded by Marine Cuq and Antoine Caillet, is also taking a decidedly outsider stance to crafting highly desirable streetwear. The brand, which hails from Bordeaux, France, expertly synthesizes motorsport and athleisure trends with normcore standards and a post-internet artist's passion for kitschy juxtaposition. But even more appealing than Doubt's sartorial creations is the charm of its slightly off-kilter lookbooks and videos, which feature models Demna Gvasalia would surely applaud and an aesthetic more akin to something straight out of Tim & Eric. If you needed any more proof the brand is ready to take off, they also just added Baron magazine as its first digital stockist.

Holiday

If you're wondering what the secret is behind the brand Holiday's instantly sold out drops and Golf Wang-level fandom, the answer is actually quite simple: Brockhampton. The brand was started by Nick Lenzini, a member of the insanely popular hip-hop collective, who also previously founded the brand Stay Broke. His collections offer a subtle nod to Off-White and Gucci with limited edition runs of what look like vintage t-shirts and sweats with his signature hand-drawn logo scrawled over the top, in addition to straight-up slogan tees. While there's plenty about this brand to love, the hard part is actually getting your hands on a piece.

Sputnik 1985

If Vetements and Gosha Rubchinskiy had a love child, it would be Sputnik 1985. The Moscow-based brand draws inspiration from Russian counter culture and memories of the turbulent 90s, peppering its pieces with poetic, elliptical phrases written in Cyrillic such as, “I will always be against,” and “No chances.” Sputnik 1985 masterfully merges all of the latest streetwear trends to create something entirely its own, adding unexpected fabrics, colorways, and subtle details that elevate its wares to the level of high fashion and flaunt its ability to pinpoint precisely what kids want these days.

Chapter 5

Designer Vell Beck has long been a star amongst the street style set, regularly getting photographed and interviewed for his superlative ensembles featuring a mix of some of the coolest brands around. So who better than a man who wears the best clothes to then turn around and design even chicer ones? With his brand Chapter 5, Vell is doing just that, slowly and thoughtfully rolling out his vision for the future of streetwear brands. What began as a line of sneakers in collaboration with Vans has evolved to include perfectly faux vintage t-shirts and track pants. And now his latest offerings: a perfectly tiny, striped crossbody bag and military-inspired corduroy jackets which may have more pockets than you'll know what to do with, but at least you'll look incredibly cool doing it.