a u.s. version of teen superhero comedy 'misfits' is coming

Americans sure do have an affinity for British teen shows. The raunchy and personal Skins and off-kilter and crude The Inbetweeners gained large U.S. followings thanks to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. So much so that MTV created American adaptations of both shows (although we're still working on erasing their panned short runs from our memories). Now, another show from across the pond is receiving an American remake: Misfits.

Centered on a gang of five juvenile delinquents that acquire superpowers after a storm, Misfits stands out among teen dramas for its dark comedy and one-of-a-kind leads. From season 3 onwards, the show's episodes began airing on Hulu in tandem with their premieres on UK television, allowing American audiences to enjoy the series at the same time as British users.

Not many details about the reboot are available yet. The show is set to air on Freeform (formally known as ABC Family) and, according to Deadline, will follow the plot lines of the original closely. The cast is made up of an intriguing crew of up-and-coming young actors. One dead-on choice is Jake Cannavale (son of Bobby Cannavale), who will play the cocky and narcissistic jokester Nathan, who has the superpower of self-healing — making him practically immortal. The resemblance between Robert Shennan and Cannavale is spooky and exciting at the same time.

Misfits US Remake To Star Ashleigh LaThrop, Tre Hall, Allie MacDonald And Jake Cannavale — Bleeding Cool TV (@BleedingCoolTV) June 7, 2017

For the role of Simon — the shy member of the gang who can become invisible — we nominate Dylan Sprouse (because of those killer cheekbones). Fingers crossed that, unlike with Skins and Inbetweeners, Americans do this show justice!