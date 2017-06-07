About

    The VICEChannels

      misfits André-Naquian Wheeler 7 June, 2017

      a u.s. version of teen superhero comedy 'misfits' is coming

      A direct adaptation of the hit British series, the crude, dark-comedy is sure to rattle American audiences.

      a u.s. version of teen superhero comedy 'misfits' is coming a u.s. version of teen superhero comedy 'misfits' is coming a u.s. version of teen superhero comedy 'misfits' is coming

      Americans sure do have an affinity for British teen shows. The raunchy and personal Skins and off-kilter and crude The Inbetweeners gained large U.S. followings thanks to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. So much so that MTV created American adaptations of both shows (although we're still working on erasing their panned short runs from our memories). Now, another show from across the pond is receiving an American remake: Misfits.

      Centered on a gang of five juvenile delinquents that acquire superpowers after a storm, Misfits stands out among teen dramas for its dark comedy and one-of-a-kind leads. From season 3 onwards, the show's episodes began airing on Hulu in tandem with their premieres on UK television, allowing American audiences to enjoy the series at the same time as British users. 

      Not many details about the reboot are available yet. The show is set to air on Freeform (formally known as ABC Family) and, according to Deadline, will follow the plot lines of the original closely. The cast is made up of an intriguing crew of up-and-coming young actors. One dead-on choice is Jake Cannavale (son of Bobby Cannavale), who will play the cocky and narcissistic jokester Nathan, who has the superpower of self-healing — making him practically immortal. The resemblance between Robert Shennan and Cannavale is spooky and exciting at the same time. 

      For the role of Simon — the shy member of the gang who can become invisible — we nominate Dylan Sprouse (because of those killer cheekbones). Fingers crossed that, unlike with Skins and Inbetweeners, Americans do this show justice!

      Credits

      Text André-Naquian Wheeler
      Screenshot via YouTube

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:misfits, teen, comedy, e4, freeform, tv, news

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features