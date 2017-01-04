a possible supreme x louis vuitton collab has hypebeasts hyperventilating

twitter.com/thesupremesaint

Supreme and Louis Vuitton haven't exactly been BFFs since the streetwear giant plastered the luxury French brand's monogram print all over a bunch of skate decks back in 2000. Vuitton fired back with a copyright lawsuit, and Supreme recalled the decks after just two weeks, effectively making the decks one of the most covetable items it has ever created. But after almost two decades, the relationship between Supreme and Louis Vuitton might be improving. Hypebeasts are hyperventilating on Twitter and Instagram after a photo was posted of a white sweater featuring the embossed monogram print and Supreme box logo, apparently spotted by a model at a Vuitton casting. The long-awaited collaboration is further supported by a photo that Vuitton's head of menswear, Kim Jones, posted and deleted on his Instagram account. It shows a Supreme emoji sticker plastered on a mystery monogram Vuitton product.

It's not unlikely that the two brands would join forces. In the years since the deck recall, Supreme's rabid cult following has invested so much money in the brand that it has been able to embark on sizeable lawsuits of its own — including one against fellow NYC streetwear line Married to the Mob. Meanwhile Jones, who was hired 11 years after the skateboard drama, has recently pursued much-hyped collaborations with Nike and Japanese streetwear brand fragment design. He's actually such a big fan of Supreme that he was recently spotted at the opening of the brand's first Paris store.

One thing is certain: if the sweater is real, fans can compare it to fancy toilet paper all they want — the resell is going to be ridiculous.

