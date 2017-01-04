​a grace jones documentary has been announced for 2017

After the release of Grace Jones' candid autobiography, I'll Never Write My Memoirs, in 2015, and her spectacular headlining sets at AFROPUNK 2016 in both New York and London, a further treat is on its way in 2017. A documentary about Jones's life and sound is scheduled for release later in the year.

The Musical of My Life has been in production for over a decade. Filmmaker Sophie Fiennes (who worked with Slavoj Žižek on The Pervert's Guide... films) has reportedly crafted, "a multi-narrative journey through the private and public realms of the legendary singer and performer" according to a synopsis on the British Council website. The film will blend personal and live show footage, including film shot over two dates at Dublin's Olympia Theatre in September 2016 that the Irish Times described as "awesome, transcendental."

"This project with Grace has been an extraordinary journey 'following the Yellow Brick Road'," director Sophie Fiennes said in a statement at the time of the Dublin live shows. UK and Ireland release dates have not yet been announced, but the rights have been acquired by Picturehouse Entertainment, Screen Daily reported last year.