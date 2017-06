a diverse cast of models capture wild and dramatic beauty looks

Elizabeth wears coat and dress Miu Miu. Concealer Soft Matte. Eyeliner Stylo. Lip pencil Famous Red and Jungle Red.

James wears dungarees Hanger Inc. Shoes Gucci. Foundation All Day Luminous Weightless. Powder Soft Velvet Loose. Concealer Soft Matte Complete.

Elizabeth wears coat and dress Miu Miu Gloves Cornelia James. Skin tint Velvet Matte. Brow gel Kinshasa. Lip pencil Famous Red and Jungle Red.

James wears foundation All Day Luminous Weightless. Eyeliner Stylo. Eyeshadow Rater R and Surbaya. Lip pencil Mysterious Red. Lipstick Olivia.

Chen wears top and trousers Chanel. Shoes Marques'Almeida. Foundation All Day Luminous Weightless. Concealer Soft Matte. Illuminator Copacabana. Eyeshadow Telesto.

Flora wears eyeshadow Tarvos. Eyeliner Khao San Road, Via de Martelli and Abbey Road. Eye paint Black Valley. Blush Angelika. Lipstick Heatwave.

Credits

Photography Thurstan Redding

Styling Bojana Kozarevic

Make-up Lucy Bridge at Streeters using NARS Cosmetics

Hair David Harborow at Streeters using Moroccanoil

Nail technician Pebbles Aikens at The Wall Group using YSL Beauty

Set design Patience Hardin at The Magnet Agency

Photography assistance Sylvia Suli

Styling assistance Louis Prier-Tisdall

Make-up assistance India Excell, Vanney Leigh

Hair assistance Shaun McIntosh

Set design assistance Abbey Pearson

Casting directors Micha Notcutt and Troy Fearn at T.M Casting

Models Elizabeth Davison at Premier. Lara at Nevs. Chen Xue and Flora Carter at Storm. Davidson at Elite. Xu at IMG. James Spencer.