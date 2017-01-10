About

    The VICEChannels

      music Isabelle Hellyer 10 January, 2017

      a childish gambino and migos collaboration is officially underway

      Donald Glover called the trio "The Beatles of this generation."

      a childish gambino and migos collaboration is officially underway a childish gambino and migos collaboration is officially underway a childish gambino and migos collaboration is officially underway

      Last night, when collecting the first of two Golden Globes awarded to Atlanta, Donald Glover thanked Migos, the hip-hop trio that appeared in the series. "I'd like to thank the Migos — not for being on the show, but for making 'Bad & Boujee,'" Glover said. During a press conference later in the evening, he called the group "The Beatles of this generation." 

      READ: migos sound off on fashion and golden collaborations

      Now, it seems as if all that praise is pointing in one direction: toward the studio. After all the Golden Globe festivities wrapped, a TMZ reporter asked Glover if his kind words meant a collaboration with the Atlanta trio was in the cards. Glover's response: "I have to. They're Zone 6. That's Atlanta." 

      Sounding too good to be true? It's not. Migos hopped on the phone to TMZ and confirmed the project was already underway. The potential track is in "the planning stages" as we speak. Sometimes it really does pay to meet your heroes. 

      Credits

      Photography Eric Chakeen

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, music news, migos, childish gambino, donald glover, music

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features