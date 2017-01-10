a childish gambino and migos collaboration is officially underway

Last night, when collecting the first of two Golden Globes awarded to Atlanta, Donald Glover thanked Migos, the hip-hop trio that appeared in the series. "I'd like to thank the Migos — not for being on the show, but for making 'Bad & Boujee,'" Glover said. During a press conference later in the evening, he called the group "The Beatles of this generation."

Now, it seems as if all that praise is pointing in one direction: toward the studio. After all the Golden Globe festivities wrapped, a TMZ reporter asked Glover if his kind words meant a collaboration with the Atlanta trio was in the cards. Glover's response: "I have to. They're Zone 6. That's Atlanta."

Sounding too good to be true? It's not. Migos hopped on the phone to TMZ and confirmed the project was already underway. The potential track is in "the planning stages" as we speak. Sometimes it really does pay to meet your heroes.