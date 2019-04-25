daily horoscopes: april 25, 2019

It may be hard to keep your emotions in check and your head in the game, right now.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for advice on how to stay focused.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Whatever change you are resisting in your life, right now, is the exact one you probably need to embrace. You don’t “need” anything, so try not to convince yourself that you do. It will only lead to heartbreak. Practice catch and release, now, knowing that whatever is supposed to be for you will be, but that the timing and way that it happens is never in your control. Find comfort in this and flow with this transitional period, as much as you can.

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

A little bit of discernment is required of you, at the moment. If you have been ambivalent or have been procrastinating about making a decision, now is the time to make your move. There is no “wrong” answer. Life is a series of lessons, and you will learn something from the experience, no matter what you decide to do. So, do your best to be brave and go with what your intuition tells you, knowing you can always course-correct later.

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Everything may feel heavier than it needs to be, right now. Don’t let yourself get wrapped up in it or become stressed without cause. The tension will dissipate soon. While you’re in this moment, check in frequently with how you feel and how you can make sure your basic needs are met. This practice of checking in with your body and spirit consistently will help you enjoy the moment as best you can and get you on to the next grounding phase of your life faster than you expected.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It may be time to step into a little bit more of a leadership role in your life, right now. Where have you been living in the shadows when you know you could be in the spotlight and really make an impact on the people around you? Where have you been down-playing your talents and qualifications? It’s time to step up, Leo. Take a good look at where your strengths could be of use to others and do what you need to share your wisdom.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It’s time to put yourself out there a little more. Do something that scares you a little and makes you a little bit vulnerable to rejection. This is the best path towards being apart of something that makes you feel alive, interested and intrigued everyday. Just busying yourself with things that feel safe and tried and true won’t take you anywhere remarkable. Make a bold move without expectation as to where it should take you and see what happens.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

There is a hard, and what seems to be selfish, choice that needs to be made in your life. Now is the time to suck it up and make it. The more you center yourself and what is best for you, the better you are able to show up for whom and what matters to you and build a true legacy instead of just treading water or being a people-pleaser. Now is not the time to sell yourself short or let anyone walk all over you. You have major things to do in this world. Face the hard stuff so that you can get back to what feels good.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You may find where you currently are in your life a bit frustrating, but you’ll never get to where you want to go if you keep dwelling on the difficult stuff. How can you enjoy where you are and dig even deeper into what’s not working, right now? Give whatever you’re invested in your all before calling anything quits. You’re learning a big life-lesson, right now. Try your best to be as present and open to it as you can.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Any avoidant behavior that you have been indulging in needs to be faced, now. You’re an incredibly honest person, and this is one of your best qualities. If you hide from the truth, and refuse to speak to it, in any part of your life the rest starts to waiver. Get back to the foundation of what makes you feel grounded and unstoppable by facing the music in the exact ways you have been dreading, lately. This will set you free.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you’ve been using too much logic and reasoning to make your decisions, as of late, use today to change that. Take a break and a breath. Then, tap into what your gut is telling you. The more head-y you are, right now, the more frustrated you will be with the outcome. Get into your body and feel into what seems like your next path should be. Your inner system of knowing will never lead you astray.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb.18)

People will almost never do exactly what you want them to do. This is a gift. Only you can control yourself, which also means you can only be accountable for your own behaviour. Check-in to make sure you have been acting in integrity with yourself and that you haven’t been taking on anyone else’s burdens. The best thing you can do to help people grow is to let them learn on their own, and for you to do the same.

Pisces (Feb.19-March 20)

There is some old belief about yourself or what you’re “supposed” to be doing that needs to be thrown out, right now. Now is the time for exploration and belief that whatever you’re “supposed” to be doing is what will stick. Don’t be so close-minded about what that might be. Let yourself open up to the possibilities, in people, places, and projects, right now, and get excited about what could come of it all.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Some structure and routine will really serve you and what you want to put out into the world, right now. Even if those structures seem to not directly influence what you’re working on, the organization of your life will cause a domino effect that will really benefit your ability to focus and feel grounded. Commitment and devotion are necessary, now. Think about how you can implement some discipline in your life that feels sustainable so you can see the fruits of your labor sooner than later.