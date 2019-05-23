see how @uglyworldwide is changing the face of beauty

Instagram sensation, alternative beauty icon, and model Jazzelle Zanaughtti, a.k.a. @uglyworldwide has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by rejecting traditional standards of beauty in favor of her short bleached hair, shaved brows, gold grills, and ultra chill vibe. “Changing the way that I look has always been a coping mechanism growing up. So, it was kind of just making a safe place for myself,” Jazelle says. “By dressing up, I was creating this whole new world for myself to exist in.”

Spend a day with Jazzelle in New York City, from meeting up with contemporary beauty pioneers in Harlem to getting new piercings on Saint Mark’s Place.