cardi b, rosalía, col3trane and everything else you need to hear today

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Kicking off this week’s playlist is a new song from Cardi B, Press, her first since Money back in October. “Press, press, press, press, press / Cardi don't need more press” Cardi sings, fresh off the back of igniting another media storm with her give-a-fuck attitude towards critics of her recent cosmetic surgeries. Next up is a collaboration between Gucci Mane and Justin Bieber, Love Thru the Computer, a track as 90s and nostalgic in tempo as its name suggests. Following that is Spanish alt-pop star Rosalía’s Aute Cuture, a playful ode to big luxe brands with an accompanying video worth checking out. A few tracks later is today’s Most Surprising Bop of the week, Katy Perry’s Never Really Over. Another pop heavyweight returns to the fold.

Elsewhere Skepta released his new album, so we added his collaboration with J Hus, What Do You Mean?, into the mix. Soulful north Londoner Col3trane released a nice new EP, which is worth hearing in full and not just its title track Heroine. There’s also new music from Yore, NIMMO, Metronomy, Arlo Day, Denzel Curry and many more. At this point you should just be listening to it rather than reading this.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.