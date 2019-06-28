Lou Doillon

The French model turned singer-songwriter, and Givenchy muse, comes stateside to play an intimate show at LPR on July 1. Lou Doillon just released her third studio album, Soliloquy, on which her haunting mix of folk, pop, and jazz, takes on more of a traditional rock vibe. Doillon worked with a number of producers, but this go-around saw the artist taking on more responsibility with the project. "I wanted to see how far I could go and how I could be shaken and how tough I could be at work," she says. Jesse Mac Cormack opens the show.

On July 1, at (Le) Poisson Rouge.

Studio Ghibli Festival

Village East Cinema brings the magic of Studio Ghibli's most beloved films to the screen each Tuesday through July and August. The festival opens with The Cat Returns, an underrated drama that follows the young student Haru — who rescues a cat in peril, but he actually turns out to be a prince. Other featured films range from Hayao Miyazaki's landmark Princess Mononoke (screening July 16) to When Marnie Was There, a sweeping tale of friendship that closes the fest on August 27.

Opens July 2, at Village East Cinema.

Froth

The LA-based band Froth first got together in 2011 — as a joke. However in 2012, they played a festival set and accidentally became a real band. In the years following, they'd experiment with everything from garage rock to dream pop, and 2019's Duress offers up an intoxicating lo-fi shoegaze. Definitely don't miss this chance to see the band play Elsewhere's rooftop, whose Bushwick space has stunning city views. Versing and A Place To Bury Strangers open the show at sunset.

On July 3, at Elsewhere.

Midsommar

Ari Aster's sophomore film opens this week, in which the Hereditary director trades things that go bump in the night for a feeling of gradual, ever-present dread — something we know all to well. Midsommar takes place at a pagan festival celebrating the summer solstice in the Swedish countryside, and it's terrifying. "The movie instills true fear through a sense of punishingly logical chaos, which prevents viewers from ever feeling remotely secure in the characters’ wellbeing," i-D says. "Not only is this intentional, but it's depressingly relevant. The horrors of the real world are as alive and apparent as they’ve ever been." Read more on the film here.

On July 3, in theaters.

Stranger Things take Coney Island

Our favorite Stranger Things kids are back in time for the holiday, and if you're not solely planning on staying in on July 4 to watch the premiere of season 3, a themed celebration is taking over Coney Island. Given that the trailer alludes to some pretty wild events happening at the Hawkins "Fun Fair," a Stranger Things-themed amusement park experience seems beyond perfect. Deno's Wonder Wheel will be transformed ("Stranger-fied") into the show's 1985, sci-fi universe, for three days, bring the Upside Down (though hopefully not it's slimy monsters) to New York.

From July 4 to 7, at Coney Island Boardwalk.