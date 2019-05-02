bts got the dior treatment courtesy of kim jones

K-pop sensation BTS will kick off their third world tour “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself,” in Los Angeles this weekend, fresh off their Billboard Music Awards wins for Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist. Given the fact that BTS has pretty much taken over the world, it’s only fitting that the members have some show-stopping looks to further emphasize their perfectly choreographed dance moves.

According to WWD, Dior menswear designer Kim Jones has designed seven looks for RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, inspired by his retro-futuristic pre-fall collection, unveiled in Tokyo last November. A sketch posted by Jones unveiled the Dior x BTS designs, featuring patterned bombers, military-inspired sweaters, harnesses, bucket hats, and matching cargo pants, the BTS army is sure to love. Though we’ll have to wait 48-hours to see the looks IRL.

This marks the first time the French house has ever designed stage outfits for a band and Jones says he was particularly inspired by the boys of BTS: “They all have their personal taste and style and it works so well together.” The designer met with the K-pop group at the Chateau Marmont ahead of the Grammys last February and everything came together from there. “Each member of the group chose the look they wanted, and we worked very organically to create each look for them,” Jones said. “It was very collaborative.”