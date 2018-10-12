a thousand ways to make yourself look statuesque
Stand tall, stand proud. For The Earthwise Issue, photographer Theo Sion shows us how, shooting Giselle Norman in all her statuesque glory.
by i-D Staff
|
Oct 12 2018, 2:07pm
Photography Theo Sion.
This article originally appeared in i-D's The Earthwise Issue, no. 353, Fall 2018.
Photography Theo Sion. Styling Alice Goddard.
Hair Luke Hersheson at Art + Commerce for Hershesons. Make-up Nami Yoshida at Bryant Artists using Apothesis – Le Mat de CHANEL. Set design Polly Philp at The Magnet Agency. Photography assistance Peter Carter and Albi Gualtieri. Digital technician Clare Chong. Styling assistance Claire Lemaigre and Sophie Viglienghi. Hair assistance Sean Nother. Set design assistance Max Randall. Production Ciara Smith at Rep Ltd. Model Giselle Norman at Storm.
This article originally appeared on i-D UK.
- Tagged:
- alice goddard
- theo sion