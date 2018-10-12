|
|
a thousand ways to make yourself look statuesque

Stand tall, stand proud. For The Earthwise Issue, photographer Theo Sion shows us how, shooting Giselle Norman in all her statuesque glory.

|
Photography Theo Sion.

Dress Erika Cavallini. Necklace and bracelet (worn throughout) Balenciaga. Ring Jennifer Fisher. Socks (worn throughout) Uniqlo. Shoes (worn throughout) Dior pre-fall.
Dress Chanel.
Dress Givenchy.
Dress Isabel Marant pre-fall. Dress (worn underneath) Chanel.
Dress Ports 1961. Top Eres.
Giselle wears Dress Saint Laurent.
Dress Stella McCartney. Dress (worn underneath) Christopher Kane.
Giselle wears Cardigan Paco Rabanne. Skirt Christopher Kane.
Dress Coach. Cardigan Margaret Howell.
Dress Dior pre-fall. Cardigan Versace.
Cardigan Erdem resort. Skirt Paco Rabanne.
Cardigan Vivienne Westwood. Dress Loewe.

Photography Theo Sion. Styling Alice Goddard.

Hair Luke Hersheson at Art + Commerce for Hershesons. Make-up Nami Yoshida at Bryant Artists using Apothesis – Le Mat de CHANEL. Set design Polly Philp at The Magnet Agency. Photography assistance Peter Carter and Albi Gualtieri. Digital technician Clare Chong. Styling assistance Claire Lemaigre and Sophie Viglienghi. Hair assistance Sean Nother. Set design assistance Max Randall. Production Ciara Smith at Rep Ltd. Model Giselle Norman at Storm.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

 