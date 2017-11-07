newcastle's coolest kids, straight up

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Callum Casey, 19, and Sarah Nessfield,20

What do you do?

Callum: I'm always up to something, be it music or having a bath.



How would your friends describe you?

Sarah: Odd.

What is the best thing about being young today?

Callum: Pretending to have been young in the 80s. Seems to be something people enjoy about 2017.

Sarah: Being able to learn about anything I want from a little rectangle in my back pocket. It can also make pizza appear at my door. Incredible!

@postmodern_hell / @sadghost

Callum Andrew Lowden, 28, and Chloe Robb, 22

What do you do?

Callum: Scent-maker, semi-enthusiastic baker, doodlist, cat therapist, and firm believer.

How would your friends describe you?

Chloe: A fucking dreamboat.

Who inspires you?

Callum: Heathens and heretics.

Chloe: FEMALES!

What do you do for fun?

Callum: Creation. Fornication. Howling.

Chloe: I like surrounding myself with my nearest and dearest, plus a Long Island Iced Tea or two.

@clowd_n / @cloeribb

Jade Sweeting, 30

What was the last song that got stuck in your head?

Cher, " Turn Back Time."

Who inspires you?

Depends on my mood but… Corita Kent, Robert Rauschenberg, Patti Smith, Annie Sprinkle, Honey Lee Cottrell, Tee Corinne, and Phyllis Christopher.

What is the best thing about being young today?

BMX, skateboards, and Push Pops.

@jadesweeting

Jem Beaman, 15, and Lilly Thompson, 16

How would your friends describe you?

Jem: An alien.

Lilly: A freak in the best way possible.

Who inspires you?

Jem: @fkatwigs @babi__boi @sadsalvia @sweetielucifer @godzdntdie @femme_enfant — after I saw these people it just showed me it was okay to be weird, it was okay to like weird things, and there are other people out there like you.

Lilly: The French poet Arthur Rimbaud is my main inspiration, especially throughout his rebellious runaway teenage years in 19th century France.

What's the best thing about being young today?

Jem: I like the fact that we are all connected through social media and that, although we are separate through distance, we can still communicate with others like ourselves who are out there.

Lilly: How accessible it is to display and discover different art forms online.

@geikoxen / @lillyy_pad

Merran Tanith Steed, 21



Where are you from?

The 80s.

What do you do?

The romantic answer is that I am a visual artist called Sad But Rad, that makes satirical lo-fi clothing as self-portraits, and an aspiring model, but really I work in a tiki bar to fund half-baked ideas.

What was the last song that got stuck in your head?

Kane Strang, " My Smile is Extinct." It's candidly miserable.

What is the best thing about being young today?

Why today? Is it not just supposed to be great to be young?

@merrantanithsteed





Samuel Frame, 21

How would your friends describe you?

A real piece of shit.

What was the last song that got stuck in your head?

Cool answer: L'Impératrice's "Sonate Pacifique"

Real answer: Gus Dapperton's "I'm Only Snacking"

Who inspires you?

Most people inspire me, as long as they're not despicably mean. Or, Bob Dylan/ Dylan Rieder/ Julian Casablancas.

What do you do for fun?

Skateboarding and playing music are my main ways of staying happy. I enjoy good conversation.

@_telegramsam





Shay Ross, 18

How would your friends describe you?

"You're a fucking unicorn!" and, "You must be an alien!" Both statements are indeed correct.

Who inspires you?

Alone time inspires me. We all need it. Taking time to listen to yourself, look at your own footprint, who you are within it, why you represent what you do.

What is the best thing about being young today?

The coolest thing about being young today is that I'm being accepted. Not necessarily by everyone, but by people I admire, the people who I love and vice versa.

@dragon__dreams

Stephanie Kate Grieve, 22

What was the last song that got stuck in your

"Come on Eileen" by Dexy's Midnight Runners!

Who inspires you?

Vivienne Westwood, she's a real pioneer of British style. One of her most famous quotes reminds me a lot of my own style, "I try to start without color and then add to it. I think I am quite English when it comes to color. It's like our weather, I like to build an atmosphere."

What's the best thing about being young today?

Being able to travel. We can go literally anywhere at any time and we aren't afraid to take advantage of that.

@Stephaniekgx

Theo Akpofure, 23

What do you do?

My life revolves around skateboarding. I've done for over 10 years and always will.

Who inspires you?

My friends and family, and anyone I know who has a dream, a business or a goal and shows the drive to want to succeed in life. Also pro skateboarder Rodney Mullen who inspired me to start skating.

What do you do for fun?

I like to take myself out for a hard skate and a chill cruise with the brothers, and between skating and working, hit the occasional funk and soul night for a bit of a boogie! I also produce music and I'm working on getting some new material for an album soon.

@theoakpofuremodelling