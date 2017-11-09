louis c.k.'s film premiere canceled amidst sexual harassment allegations

When women started coming forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment in October, many movie fans wondered how it would change the experience of watching Weinstein-produced features like Grindhouse or Shakespeare in Love. Others wondered how it would affect the reception of Louis C.K.’s Daddy, I Love You, which already felt inappropriate when the trailer was dropped into the wake of the Weinstein scandal. Well we might not have to wonder any more. The film’s New York premiere was canceled today, ahead of the publication of a New York Times piece in which five women have accused Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct.

I Love You, Daddy is a Woody Allen “homage” about a TV personality who tries to stop his teenage daughter pursuing a relationship with a 78-year-old filmmaker. The film, starring Chloë Grace Moretz and John Malkovich, was set to premiere in NYC tonight. But this morning, The Hollywood Reporter predicted that the screening would be cancelled in light of the then-forthcoming allegations. “In light of the allegations concerning Louis C.K. referenced in today’s New York Times, we are canceling tonight’s premiere of I Love You, Daddy,” the film’s distributor said in a statement. “There is never a place for the behavior detailed in these allegations. As a result, we are giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film and continuing to review the situation.”

Rumors had been swirling for a while about the stand-up comedy giant’s actions, but no women had spoken publicly about their personal experiences until now. In September, the New York Times itself described a slew of allegations as “unsubstantiated internet rumors of sexual misconduct with female comics.” But the Weinstein scandal is causing an unprecedented wave of sexual harassment victims — both women and men — to come forward with their stories. Last week, Netflix dropped Kevin Spacey from House of Cards after it was alleged that he assaulted a then-underage Anthony Rapp. The list of Spacey accusers now numbers 14. Meanwhile, Woody Allen — whose estranged son Ronan Farrow helped Weinstein’s accusers come forward — has been a controversial figure for years.

Louis C.K. recently defended being so heavily influenced by Allen. "We're depicting oxygen-rich people who live in these beautiful apartments and offices saying whatever they want," he said of the Daddy backlash. "Folks say shit to each other. You can't think about the audience when you're making the thing.” Louis C.K. claimed that he was trying to make audiences uncomfortable, saying he wouldn’t to hear someone say, “'I’m going to go see this movie again right away.'" It doesn’t seem like there’s much chance of that happening now.