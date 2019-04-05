vampire weekend’s ‘this life’ and everything else you need to listen to today

Vampire Weekend have been keeping themselves busy since January, announcing their new album Father of the Bride, their first since 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City, and dropping two songs from the record each month before it’s release on 3 May.

Now Ezra and the gang have shared the final two songs, one of which, This Life, opens this week’s playlist. The track is all peppy guitars and incorporates lyrics from iLoveMakonnen’s song Tonight, which was taken from his first self-titled EP. It also features backing vocals from Danielle Haim and additional guitars from Jake Longstreth, who co-hosts Time Crisis, a Beats 1 radio show, with Ezra Koenig.

Next up is that pop scamp Ariana Grande, who, it seems by law now, can’t stop releasing new music. This latest song Monopoloy, a joint venture with her pal and collaborator Victoria Monét, is a braggadocio bop that puts friendship front and centre. Keep ‘em coming, sis.

Also featured are K-Pop juggernaut BLACKPINK, whose ridicubanger Kill This Love leads their new EP of the same name and which is also out today. Amber Mark provides a sunny slice of funky pop with Mixer, Khalid’s second album Free Spirit is here, Anderson .Paak has teamed up with Smokey Robinson (!), the Jonas Brothers, J-Lo andi plenty more. Enjoy!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.