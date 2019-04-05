netflix’s new teen drama looks like 'lord of the flies' meets ‘the secret history’

Images via Instagram

When you’re younger, one thing that you dream about is freedom from the shackles of your parents. There’s nothing better than that feeling of liberation when you’re left to your own devices. But what would happen if your parents never returned and you had to fend for yourself. And what would be the consequences if that also happened to all the teenagers in your town? Well, that’s what Netflix’s new teen drama The Society is all about.

The show follows a group of teenagers who are transported to a mirror version of their wealthy New England town, only to find that their parents and authority figures have disappeared. Dubbed a modern take on William Golding’s novel Lord of the Flies, the teens begin to establish a world order and start to create factions in order to survive, while also attempting to find their way home.

Based on the trailer -- which is soundtracked by Billie Eilish -- it looks like it’ll be brimming with intense drama, anarchy and terror. Basically, everything you want from a binge-worthy Netflix show.

The show’s cast is equally as exciting. The Society is packed with new and rising talent, such as Blockers star Gideon Adlon, Kathryn Newton of Big Little Lies and Legion actor Rachel Keller.

Speaking about the show to Teen Vogue, showrunner and executive producer Chris Keyser explained that while he was inspired by Lord of the Flies he wanted to transplant the themes of that novel to “to a group of young men and women who are at that exact moment in their lives when they become responsible for their own destinies”.

“The other twist is that, unlike most versions of Lord of the Flies, which are set in some form of wilderness, ours takes place right in the heart of civilisation,” he added. “So the questions aren't what will I eat and how will I find shelter. The questions are things like: who makes the rules, how do we keep ourselves safe from each other, how do we protect the weakest among us -- who owns the stuff all around us?”

Intrigued? Well,The Society arrives in its entirety on 10 May.

