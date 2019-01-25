daily horoscopes: january 25, 2019

The blessings of good energy keep on coming with a Mars-Jupiter transit, today.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to get a good grasp on how to use this boost thoughtfully and strategically.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

See how you can get out into the world and help others, today. When you turn your attention to other people’s needs, there are loads of benefits, including getting new ideas for how you can help yourself. Use today as a learning experience and keep track of all of the exciting ideas that come to you. Execute on something if you’re ready, otherwise, today is all about giving and gaining momentum.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Now is not the time to be all talk and no action. If you want to take advantage of today’s energy, you’ll need to put your full body into it. This means stepping up on your nutrition to create the best container for success possible out of your body and stepping up to the plate. Test yourself with tasks that scare and excite you, and introduce the habits needed to support this way of being as you go.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

The things you normally do will be easier than usual, today. To keep things interesting, and take advantage of this tailwind, incorporate one thing that challenges you into today’s schedule. It could be a physical exercise, asking someone out that you become shy around, or really showcasing your talents to a job or agency you want to be a part of. Whatever it is, lead with confidence and pace yourself and there’s nothing you can’t do.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Whoever spoke on the idea that you can have too much of a good thing was looking at you, Taurus. But, your idea of what is “good” and what is “bad” is changing. Have your habits and investments changed accordingly? Humans hold values so that they can structure their lives around them. See what happens when you plunge fully into enacting your new sentiments, if only for today.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

If you find yourself growing out of certain relationship dynamics, don’t run from it. Your evolution is nothing to be scared of. Find a way to graciously address the issue with those you’re in relationships with that you find to be stagnant. They may be feeling it, too. If not, decide if it may be time to leave those things behind with the knowledge that something better will eventually fill the space it leaves.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

Today is one of those days to not only think through what you would attempt if you could not fail, but to actually do some of those things. What you have to offer the world is an important piece to the greater puzzle. Right now, there is no excuse to deny yourself the thrill of giving a few of your biggest dreams your best shot.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

The current Mars-Jupiter energy puts a spotlight on you that you should be energized by. Do some work to release shame and doubt, today. You don’t need them. You have always had what it takes to do something big in the world, and people are excited to receive what you have to offer. Give more room to your hope and optimism than to your insecurity, today, and see what happens.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Just because there is a lot of energy at your disposal doesn’t mean you should overdo it. Create a schedule with time increments that create containers for your productivity so that it doesn’t leech off of any of your commitments to yourself, your relationships, or your well-being. When you do this, you’ll feel accomplished without feeling drained, which means you’ll be able to keep this Jupiter energy alive within you for longer.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You spend a lot of time being receptive, but today is the day you practice calling the shots. Don’t stick around for conversations that don’t stimulate you, don’t let people tell you what to do if they aren’t writing your checks, and don’t ask for permission. This is a side of yourself you’re not used to enacting, so take it slow. Really sit with how it feels set the kind of boundaries and standards that allow you to do what you truly want and be the example for others who might need this kind of self-assurance, too.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If you’ve been practicing surrender, the blessings that come from it may arrive, today. Remember, rewards aren’t always grandiose. A blessing could be a feeling of ease around your work, the way people give you space or support you, or some other small shift in your experience. We often learn more from these subtle kinds of gifts and have an easier time integrating and accepting them. So, embrace all that feels good now in order to give the universe the signal to keep it coming.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A boost in your physical energy and stamina makes today the day to detox whatever isn’t serving you through your body. Sweat it out, and then fill yourself back up; physically, emotionally, energetically, and intellectually. Your focus can easily get thrown off if you’re not taking care of yourself, so drink your water and eat foods that make you feel good after you consume them. You’re on the right track, but just need some clearing and re-programming to really kick things into high gear.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

If you’ve been neglecting your home and your personal life in favor of grinding, lately, it’s time to turn your attention back to the domestic and relational side of things, for a minute. Shifting your attention off of work is just what you need to gain perspective and remember all that you have to celebrate in your life, no matter what happens at work. These things are your foundation, and they need just as much time and attention if you want them to continue to carry you.