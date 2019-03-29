watch the trailer for zendaya’s new tv show, described as ‘kids’ meets ‘trainspotting’

Zendaya in Euphoria

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Teen dramas are so in right now. From 13 Reasons Why to Skam and Elite, teenagers on TV are our binge-worthy obsessions. And now Zendaya is throwing her hat in the ring and returning to high school for an HBO drama that’s been described by TV execs as “Kids meets Trainspotting”.

The show, titled Euphoria, is about all the things you’d expect a gritty teen drama produced by HBO to focus on: sex, drugs, social media and how they can fuck us all up. Adapted from an Israeli show of the same name, the show stars Zendaya (obvs) as Rue, a drug-addicted 17-year-old, Sydney Sweeney from Sharp Objects, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Hunter Schafer and Storm Reid. Along with that cornucopia of talent, the show has been written by Assassination Nation writer and director Sam Levinson and executive produced by Drake and his manager, Future the Prince.

Now HBO have shared the first trailer for Euphoria and, tbh, it looks like it’ll live up to its Kids and Trainspotting comparisons. All quick cuts and hazy coloured filters, the clip gives a peek into the atmosphere of the show, with Zendaya ending the trailer by saying, “This is the feeling I’ve been searching for my entire life.”

HBO hasn't given a precise air date for Euphoria yet, although according to the network’s programming overview it’ll drop sometime in 2019. In the UK it’ll likely air on Sky Atlantic. Either way, we’re ready to for Euphoria to become our next televisual obsession.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.