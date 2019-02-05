daily horoscopes: february 5, 2019

The Moon moves into Pisces, today, and we all feel a little sensitive.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how you can use Pisces energy to help you to further your endeavors instead of make you feel small.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Let all of the energy of the New Moon truly settle. Let the wealth of knowledge and courage you need to pursue what you’ve chosen come through with ease. Don’t force it. There is much more time for you to get everything done if you don’t spend so much of it stressing and forcing things. Be where you are in the process fully and surrender to what that means for how your life and work look right now.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Going after what you want is scary. If you’re feeling the pressure of the process, that’s normal and means you care and are interested in doing well. Don’t fold under the weight of the possibilities available to you. If the ideas have chosen you to bring them into the world, trust that you will be able to do it! Just because you may take longer than others or are still figuring out your own way to approach things doesn’t make your work any less valuable or your plight any less important.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Everyone’s feelings feel like a lot for you, today. If you want to take a day of solitude and recharge your energy, it would be a good idea. If you do want to be around people, or are forced to be around people, it is your time to practice having energetic boundaries. Allow what people say to roll right off of your back. Don’t let everyone have your anger or empathy. Be selective about what you choose to get worked up about and remove yourself from any situation that makes you feel like you can’t control your emotions and reactions.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You like to keep things to yourself, to be really sure about what you’re going to say and how you’re going to say it, way before you actually speak your truth. Today, it may be hard to interact with your friends and colleagues without being honest and true to how you feel. Instead of holding things in, set the tone of the space by asking if you can be honest, and let your feelings and words roll. Sometimes, letting yourself go and allowing other people to hold the container for you to do so is exactly what you need. Today is a major lesson in vulnerability for you, if you’re willing to lean in to it.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

If you find yourself feeling protective over what you’re working on, where is that instinct coming from? Most of the things we create will be seen by, or are even made for, other humans. What are you scared will be taken from you or revealed to be true when other people have access to your work? If your projects are just for you, that’s one thing, but don’t hide something, or hide behind something, meant for public engagement out of fear. If your intentions were in the right place, it will be received as it should be.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

You may begin to get overwhelmed with the feeling that everything has been done before, today. Don’t let that idea make you feel small or invalidate what you’ve got going on. Your ideas are important, and no one will phrase them, act on them, or be connected to them and their application the way you are. You are unique, and if your ideas are coming from a genuine place, so are they. So, invest in them and believe in yourself, regardless of what’s “been done” before.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If your mind continues to go to worst-case-scenarios, today, it’s your job to play the game of continuing to redirect it. Try to give any worst-case scenarios a “so, what?” kind of energy. They will never help you feel better about your present or your future, so why dwell on them? Use all of the tools you can get your hands on-affirmations, meditations, distractions, etc-to get your mind back on track and remind yourself that you’ve been through a lot and are still here. You can handle whatever comes your way.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you feel like what you’ve been giving people doesn’t seem like enough, or what people have been giving you doesn’t meet your mark, it may be time to have a conversation about both side’s needs. Trying to guess what will make people happy or over-compensating without knowing the truth about what someone’s expectations or desires are will always be a lose-lose situation. Be open with the flow of communication, today, to get your connections back to a place of balance and mutually-beneficial support.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It’s a good day to clean your spaces and organize your life in a way that encourages your best work while you’re working and your deepest rest and recovery when you’re supposed to take time off. The line may have been blurry, lately, and you’ll want to clear that up. The more you let one bleed into the other, the less quality attention and intention you can give to the other. Whether you need to get separate calendars, two phones, or just create clear boundaries in your spaces, some re-organization and prioritization is in order.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

When was the last time you just had some fun, Scorpio? The last time you didn’t feel anxious about the future or angry about the past, because you were fully enjoying yourself in the moment? Today is the day to create one of those moments! You could attend a music show, create art, or go to laser tag. Whatever your flavor of fun is, invite it into your life. Whatever you’re trying to bring to fruition is coming together in its time. A watched pot doesn’t boil, so take your mind off of things and focus on feeling good, for once.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you’re feeling nostalgic for when things were simpler, reflect on why. What made those times “simpler”? What about that do you want back? Why? Progress is often complicated at first and can make reminiscing on the past, or even trying to revive it, seem like a good idea. Where you are, the growth you have endured, and knowledge gained, didn’t come from things being “easy.” Don’t get caught in a cycle of always wanting to be wherever you aren’t. Embrace where you are now and you will see why “here” is the best place you could be.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You may take a lot of things personally, today. It might feel like the world is coming for you and your contributions, and you may want to fight back. Before you get on the defensive, see through people’s facades and what you’re projecting onto them, and find the truth or true sentiment of what they are trying to say. Just as what doesn’t resonate with you will hit you, things that do resonate have more potential to inspire you and bring you closer to others, now, so give yourself time to process before you react.