a look at the first louis vuitton menswear campaign from virgil abloh

Fresh off the back of their Michael Jackson-themed menswear collection last week in Paris, Louis Vuitton have revealed the campaign for last season’s smash. The collection, Virgil Abloh’s debut as the brand’s menswear artistic director last season, was the talking point of the spring/summer 19 shows. An array of different models and musicians -- Kid Cudi, Steve Lacy, Octavian -- walked across a vast prismatic catwalk in outfits ranging from pure white and heavily tailored, to beige and green streetwear styles, before exploding at the finale into a whirlwind of colours and prints, cuts and fits.

In true Virgil fashion, the campaign looks to subvert the traditional notions and formats that come before it. Divided into three phases, that will be released over the next three months, the images will “investigate ideas of individual perception and evolvement through lenses of inclusivity”.

The three phases are as follows. First “Infancy, Childhood and Adolescence” -- shot by Inez and Vinoodh, revealed today, which are the development stages that form a man’s identity and wardrobe. Second “The Painter’s Studio” -- shot by Mohamed Bourouissa, to be released 1 February, which reimagines via photography the 1855 oil on canvas work by the French realist Gustave Courbet. And third, “School Teens” -- shot by Raimond Wouda, to be released 22 March, depicting the formative communication between teenagers in group situations fundamental to the evolvement of a man from boyhood into adulthood.

“Infancy, Childhood and Adolescence” -- shot by Inez and Vinoodh



“Infancy, Childhood and Adolescence” -- shot by Inez and Vinoodh

“The Painter’s Studio” -- shot by Mohamed Bourouissa

“School Teens” -- shot by Raimond Wouda

