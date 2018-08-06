selah marley, ana kras, and fatfemme model telfar's shopping bag

Photography June Canedo

Fashion has a strange fascination with shopping bags. We all remember Louis Vuitton’s controversial take on plaid Chinatown totes, while Vaquera and Public School have straight-up repurposed plastic bags from Key Food and corner stores. Telfar’s unisex vegan tote, called — what else — the Shopping Bag — has an identity all its own. Stamped with Telfar Clemens’s TC logo, it’s one of the brand’s most iconic pieces, and certainly one of its most covetable. Until now, the Shopping Bag was made available only in limited-edition drops. Today, Telfar is making the bag a permanent fixture on his website, releasing it in three sizes, from a tiny clutch-size perfect for after-parties to weekender you can use as a carry-on. Each size is available in black, tan, and white.

Ana Kras

To celebrate the relaunch of the Shopping Bag, and its genderless spirit, Telfar tapped photographer June Canedo to shoot with some of his closest friends. The models include non-binary artist Sean-Kierre Lyons, designer Ana Kras, Chanel muse Selah Marley, and chef Danny Bowien, who proves two bags are better than one. Many of the cast have worked with Telfar previously — former DIS magazine music editor Finn Mactaggart directed the brand’s spring/summer 18 film FAMILY, and the 2017 documentary LEFRAK, premiered at the Spazio Maiocchi. Marley and Oyinda were performers at Telfar’s revolutionary fall/winter 18 fashion musical. See all the photos below.

Danny Bowien

Embaci

fatfemme

Finn Mactaggart

HoodRichJ

Jorge Gitoo Wright

Oyinda

Sean-Kierre Lyons

Selah Marley