see lauryn hill in her first ever fashion campaign

Images courtesy of Woolrich.

Incredibly, this is in fact the first time in her three decade career that Ms. Lauryn Hill has appeared in a fashion campaign. ‘Woolrich: American Soul since 1830’ sees the bonafide American icon both star in a campaign for the brand, and customize a limited edition line of apparel for them — celebrating 20 years since The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The pieces feature screen prints of her album cover, bold text, and extravagant embroidery — apparently she sent in 20 sketches for a jacket, which isn’t surprising given she’s spent her whole life customizing her clothes for the signature Hill look. “Lauryn Hill does what Lauryn Hill wants to do,” stylist Mel Ottenberg told British Vogue. We can only imagine what that might mean, but in the meantime, here’s Hill recreating her signature look in Woolrich.