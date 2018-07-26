watch the first full trailer for the 'slender man' horror movie

We've just got our first look at the Slender Man movie, that will be released in full in August. The urban myth of the very creepy Slender Man originated as a internet meme nearly a decade ago. All over frightening web forums you could see images of the faceless figure -- with long clawed fingers and spindly legs -- lurking in the background of old grainy photographs of forests. The internet’s obsession with the limping humanoid grew to a feverish pitch when, on May 31, 2014, two Wisconsin 12-year-olds, Anissa Weier and Morgan Geyser, lured their friend Payton Leutner into the woods and stabbed her 19 times, claiming that they were ordered to by their leader Slender Man.

The story has become totally ingrained in our psyches: Slender Man will stalk, haunt, and harass you before taking you captive in some morbid hell hole. This is essentially the plot of Sylvain White’s new film. It follows a group of teenage girls who attempt to investigate the mystery of the Slender Man after a friend of theirs goes missing in a spooky woodland, only to become haunted by the Slender Man themselves.

We are, readers, already terrified. Watch the trailer below.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.