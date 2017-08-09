the new cast of '13 reasons why' is here

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

If you didn't have enough drip-fed TV drama to look forward to over the summer with Stranger Things and American Crime Story, here's some more to obsess over: 13 Reasons Why just added seven new actors to season 2 of the hit Netflix series.

While none of the new cast — Anne Winters, Chelsea Alden, Allison Miller, Samantha Logan, Kelli O'Hara, and Ben Lawson — will be series regulars, their roles mean they'll still appear in the majority of the new episodes, according to Variety.

The new cast will include new students Chloe, the beautiful "It girl" and head cheerleader played by Anne Winters; Cyrus, an "edgy cynical mischief maker who serves as an unexpected champion of the downtrodden," played by Bryce Cass, and Nina, a well-respected track star with a secret, played by Teen Wolf's Samantha Logan. Chelsea Alden, who starred in the last season of American Horror Story, will play Cyrus's sister Mackenzie, an artsy, witty, outspoken girl.

The last season of 13 Reason Why left off on a bit of a cliffhanger, with the school, Clay, and Hannah Baker's family all still reeling from her suicide and preparing to launch a lawsuit against the school. Season two will revolve around that lawsuit, with most of the new cast playing high school students, but also some older roles. Alison Miller will play Sonya, a young and ambitious litigator on the case, Kelli O'Hara plays Jackie, a anti-bullying advocate, and Ben Lawson, a fellow Australian to star Katherine Langford, plays Rick, a beloved baseball coach at Liberty High.

13 Reasons Why is due to return to Netflix in 2018 (so, unfortunately, we still have to wait).

Text Roisin Lanigan