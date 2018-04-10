this new gucci collection is super limited edition

Photography Julia Hetta

Tomorrow morning, April 11, Gucci is launching a brand new, super limited edition, very exciting capsule collection of sweatshirts and T-shirts, featuring the work of young Spanish artist Ignasi Monreal. 200 of each T-shirt design and 100 of each sweatshirt design will be available exclusively on the brand’s website, every item bearing a number between 0-200.

Photography Julia Hetta

Ignasi’s dreamy digital art has become something of a defining feature for Alessandro Michele’s Gucci in recent seasons. The pair first collaborated on the #GucciGram project in 2015, before Ignasi lent his work to their Cruise 2018 collection. For spring/summer 18, Ignasi created enthralling images of the viral collection for its campaign. A hypnotic mix of pre-Raphaelite and digital styles, it’s the perfect match for Michele’s transcendent clothing.

Photography Julia Hetta

The collection will be available on Gucci.com from 9am tomorrow. In the meantime, head down to Brick Lane and find a massive piece of Ignasi’s artwork adorning a wall, as pictured below. It’s Instagram gold!

Photography Ronan Gallagher

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.