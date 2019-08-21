go behind the scenes of burberry’s new campaign, starring gigi hadid

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

The freeing feeling of sand between your toes versus the oppressive nature of modern surveillance. The clashing codes of luxury and streetwear. Riccardo Tisci’s Burberry is obsessed with the art of dichotomy, and their autumn/winter campaigns for 2019 prove it.

Tisci has enlisted photographers Nick Knight and Danko Steiner to each capture the spirit of his latest vision through their own lenses. The collection, Tempest, champions the contrasts and contradictions in British culture. Models like Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Fran Summers all return to the Burberry universe, while Freja Beha Erichsen, Kacie Hall and Junior Vasquez are some of many making their Burberry campaign debuts.

Photography Nick Knight

In the behind-the-scenes photos, we’re introduced to the different layers and approaches of Nick and Danko’s campaigns. Danko opted to head to the sea -- the original vision Tisci had for his Tempest collection -- submerging the models in ankle-deep water and toying with light trickery and mirrored boxes. “While the ocean is an enduring, beautiful backdrop for photography, we wanted the sea to play a larger part in the images,” Danko said in a statement. “Water is the source of change and discovery. We wanted our amazing cast to interact with the idea of engaging with a powerful, natural force.”

But if Danko’s images reinterpret the traditionalist roots of Burberry, Nick Knight’s paint its future. The fourth wall is broken for his images as models point video cameras towards his camera lens -- and each other. He’s even directed an advertisement soundtracked by M.I.A.’s politically charged 2016 track “Borders” to go with it. Go behind the scenes below.

Behind the Scenes Burberry autumn/winter 19. Courtesy of Burberry and Nick Knight

Behind the Scenes Burberry autumn/winter 19. Courtesy of Burberry and Nick Knight

Behind the Scenes Burberry autumn/winter 19. Courtesy of Burberry and Nick Knight

Behind the Scenes Burberry autumn/winter 19. Courtesy of Burberry and Danko Steiner

Behind the Scenes Burberry autumn/winter 19. Courtesy of Burberry and Danko Steiner

Behind the Scenes Burberry autumn/winter 19. Courtesy of Burberry and Danko Steiner

