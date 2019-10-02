Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images.

Last night at the New York premiere of The King, Timothée Chalamet did not show up empty-handed. In fact, the actor and i-D cover star came bearing gifts. And what was inside the white paper bag he held triumphantly over his head (like the very scepter he wields in the film), you ask? Everything bagels, which he dotingly handed out to his fans upon arrival. Our king reportedly proclaimed "Everybody eats!"

In September, Timmy was spotted whilst awaiting his order at Tompkins Square Bagels, albeit in disguise. So naturally, a fan requested that he bring some bagels to the premiere of The King and the actor didn't disappoint.

Chalamet is a regular at the East Village spot and even recommended Frank Ocean visit for the "best bagels" in the city. His order? "Honestly, it's a bacon egg and cheese on a bagel," Chalamet tells Paper.