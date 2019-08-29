see the best looks from 88rising's head in the clouds festival

Head In The Clouds is quite possibly one of the most groundbreaking music festivals in the country. It was launched last year by the LA-based label and creative agency 88rising, and quickly made a name for itself as the first Asian-centric music festival in the U.S. It’s lovingly referred to as the “Asian Coachella” by fans and “The Asian Hip-Hop Festival You Need To Know” by Billboard.

Now in its second year, the all-day event returned to Los Angeles State Historic Park on August 17, 2019. The lineup featured 88rising mainstays like Joji, Rich Brian, Higher Brothers, and NIKI, as well as honorable mentions Deb Never and the K-Pop group iKON, who made their U.S. debut. The festival celebrates Asian youth culture and creativity, by showcasing some of the most exciting global talent and their art. However, what sets Head In The Clouds festival-goers apart from others is their impeccable fashion, sense of street style, and the way they proudly display their colorful ensembles. Photographer Sophia Li captured some of the best looks of the festival on film for i-D. See her photo diary below.

