the tense new trailer for ‘top boy’ just dropped

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

When news broke that the TV show Top Boy had been cancelled after its second season, one guy was particularly pissed off. So pissed off, in fact, that he managed to convince Netflix to pick it up, and helped fund three future seasons of the North London-set, drug-dealing crime drama.

We know by now that the man behind that ridiculous flex is rapper-slash-entrepreneur Drake, who also rallied behind Euphoria to help that hit series get made too. And now, after plenty of anticipation, we’re finally getting to see the fruits of the Top Boy team’s labour. A new trailer that takes us back into Dushane and Sully’s infamous Summerhouse estate dropped earlier today.

Set six years after the last series, the show captures the two men, played by Ashley Walters and Kane Robinson respectively, as they return to the London streets they’ve roamed in the past. A lad called Jamie is waiting for them there; a new gang leader whose claimed their territory and is pretty unwilling to give it back. Grime artist and i-D cover star Dave will make his small-screen debut in the show, while Little Simz returns to the acting world for the first time since she dropped her 2019 record, GREY Area.

Those hoping this new incarnation will live up to the original series need not worry: the whole show has been written by its creator Ronan Bennett, and much of the same team are on board, so don’t expect it to have gone all Hollywood in the hands of Drake. He might be the show’s executive producer, but it seems he’s had a lot of faith in the people who made Top Boy brilliant in the first place.

Excited? The show hits Netflix worldwide on 13th September.

