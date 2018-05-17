cannes’ filmmakers and actors stage powerful red carpet protest in solidarity with palestine

Twitter

There’s something important happening on the red carpet at Cannes this year, and no, it has nothing to do with Kristen Stewart taking off her heels to walk up some steps. On Monday, a crowd of filmmakers and actors, including Benicio del Toro and Manal Issa, organized a moment of silence at the film festival to protest the killing of Palestinian civilians by the Israeli army.

Powerful images from the protest show Lebanese actress Manal holding her own handmade sign reading “Stop The Attack On Gaza”. Addressing the crowd, Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir said: “Today we stand here in solidarity with people who have lost their lives and loved ones. I want everyone to hold hands and show that we have a human connection with each other and resist being dehumanized and silenced.”

The Cannes protest is just the latest in an outpouring of international support for Palestine, after at least sixty people were killed, with nearly 3,000 injured, by Israeli forces after “unprecedented violence” during protests in Gaza earlier this week, with the attack already being branded a “massacre”.

If you’re in London and are looking for a way to lend support to refugee children of Palestine, there’s a benefit concert next month. On 4 June a gig will take place at the Roundhouse in solidarity with young Palestinians. With an all-star line-up that includes Sampha, Ibeyi, Infinite Coles and Obongjayar, Patti Smith, Loyle Carner, Jamie xx and special illuminations from Eric Cantona (!), the concert has been dubbed ‘Hoping for Palestine’, organized in aid of the HOPING Foundation’s (Hope and Optimism for Palestinians in the Next Generation) work. Alongside the musical talent -- with more to be announced soon -- limited edition posters designed by artists Tracey Emin, Sarah Lucas and Robert Del Naja from Massive Attack will also be available at the event as a gesture of support for the children of Palestine.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.