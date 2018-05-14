rupaul is starring in his own netflix sitcom, 'aj and the queen'

Screenshot via YouTube

Forget Roseanne, RuPaul is the sitcom star America needs right now. Thanks to Netflix, the legendary drag queen is starring in his own hour-long comedy. AJ and the Queen will see RuPaul star as “Ruby Red, a bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown 1990s R/V with her unlikely sidekick AJ, a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway.” The show is produced by Michael Patrick King, the writer behind Sex and the City.

There will plenty of fierce slayage in the show, of course. The press release from Netflix promises that Rupaul performs a “killer musical number” in each drag club he visits. There is no word yet on who will play RuPaul’s pint-sized companion, but we have the perfect person in mind: viral ten-year-old drag kid Desmond is Amazing.

RuPaul, in many ways, is the (Drag) Queen of Television. Let’s not forget when he gave Ricki Lake and Oprah a good run for their money and hosted his own 90s talk show. And Ru is working on multiple TV projects right now. He’s currently in talks with Hulu to develop a series loosely based on his life, previously expressing a desire to have Willow Smith play him.

Stay tuned for more news about AJ And The Queen and revisit The RuPaul Show below: