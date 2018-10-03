noah centineo goes from netflix hunk to big screen star in 'charlie’s angels'

Photo via Instagram

The rumors are true. It’s officially been confirmed that hazel-eyed heartthrob Noah Centineo — a.k.a. thoughtful jock Peter Kravinsky in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before a.k.a. lax bro Jamey in Sierra Burgess is a Loser a.k.a. the star of Sara Bahbah’s latest viral photoshoot a.k.a. the bicycling hottie in Camila Cabello’s saucy video for “Havana” — will star in a reboot of the classic film Charlie’s Angels.

According to Variety, the film will focus on the next generation of Angels working for the infamous Charlie. While little is known so far, we know the internet’s boyfriend will play a love interest of one of the Angels: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. The film is directed by Elizabeth Banks and reportedly hits theaters September 27, 2019.

We can only hope that TATBILB star Lana Condor, will receive an equally exciting opportunity soon, and fans do too.