there’s now a 'stranger things' halloween album

Still from Stranger Things.

How are you all coping without a new series of Stranger Things this year? You doing okay? Because it’s hitting me hard. What’s Halloween without Eleven and the Demogorgon and the rest of the gang? It just feels less festive.

Luckily though, Stranger Things composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein have us covered -- they’re releasing a new album featuring all the disconcerting sounds and music from the show’s most recent series.

The 14-track album -- already sold out on vinyl -- is perfect for the best, creepiest holiday of the year. While Halloween from the Upside Down was already available as a bonus iTunes download when fans purchased the main soundtrack (full of 80s bangers, would recommend) it’s available today on streaming services.

And it would make a great atmospheric soundtrack for October 31. “Hide some speakers in your house, play this record and scare those trick or treaters,” say Kyle and Michael.

Or just play it on repeat until the new series of Stranger Things drops next year!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.