90s subcultures: where are they now?

Left, image by Daniel Cronin. Right, image by Rebecca Lewis.

This article originally appeared on i-D Italy

Air Max, Australian shell suits in multi-coloured nylon, hairstyles that will go down in history, psychedelic make up, elaborate tattoos and lots of piercings. These are some of the basic features of any subculture born in the past decades — from gabbers to skinheads and from metalheads all the way to juggalos.



But there is a lot more to social tribes besides looks, and Boris Postma is one of the photographers to recognise that. Postma’s work underlines the artistic and cultural value of these subcultures by investigating not only their excesses but also their humanity.

Strange Days & Modern Day Rogues took place over the weekend in Amsterdam's 4Bid Gallery. Curated by Postma, the group exhibition featured photographs taken in the 1990s and aimed to ask the question: "Gabbers, skinheads, metalheads and other youth subcultures – where are they now?"

See some of our favourite photographs from the show below.

See more of Boris Postma's work here.

All images courtesy of 4bid Gallery Press Office

Kes Glozier

Daniel Cronin

Rebecca Lewis

Boris Postma

