take a very fashion trip to the seaside
Photographer Nadine Ijewere and i-D's Bojana Kozarevic shoot a cast of beautiful young faces in an eclectic mix of joyful fashion, as the sun begins to set over the Hastings seafront.
From left to right: Olivia wears coat Kenzo. Nayara wears dress Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. Scarves Hermès. Wayne wears jumpsuit Chloé. Bodysuit Maison Margiela. Carissa wears dress Molly Goddard archive. Kukua wears dress (on top) Prada. Top ASAI. Leggings Versace. Milka wears dress Moschino. Scarves Gucci. Earrings Jennifer Fisher.
This article originally appeared in i-D's The Superstar Issue, no. 354, Winter 2018
