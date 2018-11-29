From left to right: Olivia wears coat Kenzo. Nayara wears dress Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. Scarves Hermès. Wayne wears jumpsuit Chloé. Bodysuit Maison Margiela. Carissa wears dress Molly Goddard archive. Kukua wears dress (on top) Prada. Top ASAI. Leggings Versace. Milka wears dress Moschino. Scarves Gucci. Earrings Jennifer Fisher. 
Nov 29 2018, 3:06pm

take a very fashion trip to the seaside

Photographer Nadine Ijewere and i-D's Bojana Kozarevic shoot a cast of beautiful young faces in an eclectic mix of joyful fashion, as the sun begins to set over the Hastings seafront.

This article originally appeared in i-D's The Superstar Issue, no. 354, Winter 2018

nadine ijewere photographs model by the sea
Carissa wears dress Molly Goddard archive.
nadine ijewere photographs a model laughing at the beach
Wayne wears swimsuit vintage Hunza courtesy of Rellik. Skirt SensenLi. Earrings (worn throughout) Jennifer Fisher.
nadine ijewere photographs a model in the sea
Carissa wears dress Balenciaga. Dress (worn underneath) Quetsche at Selfridges. Earrings Soko. Shoes Christopher Kane.
nadine ijewere photographs a model lying in the sea
Kukua wears top Molly Goddard. Skirt The National Theatre Archive.
nadine ijewere photographs a model sat on a deckchair
Wayne wears top Y/Project. Tights Area. Shoes Mulberry.
nadine ijewere shoots a model at the beach at sunset
Carissa wears top Pringle of Scotland.
nadine ijewere photographs a model on a pier
Carissa wears coat Givenchy.
nadine ijewere photographs a model wearing miu miu at the beach
Kukua wears jacket and jeans Miu Miu.
nadine ijewere photographs two models hugging on the beach
Wayne wears coat Loewe. Belt Gareth Pugh. Scarf Hermès. Nayara wears dress Versus. Hat Area.
nadine ijewere photographs a model at the beach wearing gucci
Nayara wears dress Gucci. Earrings Soko.

Credits

Photography Nadine Ijewere
Styling Bojana Kozarevic

Hair Naoki Komiya at Julian Watson Agency using Kiehl’s Creme with Silk Groom. Make-up Celia Burton at JAQ Management using M.A.C Cosmetics. Nail technician Amy Deakin and Natasha Tigwell at Truffle on Sea. Set design Thomas Petherick at CLM. Photography assistance James Gilbert and Damian Flack. Styling assistance Louis Prier Tisdall and Nadia Dahan. Hair assistance Aka Gyamfi and Makoto Hayashi. Make-up assistance Alex Reader and Saskia Noik. Set design assistance Josh Thompson. Production Shiny Projects. Casting AAMØ Casting. Models Carissa Pinkston and Kukua Williams at Premier. Wayne Booth at Models1. Milka and Olivia Belgrave-Ruse at Milk. Nayara Oliveira at Established. Milka at IMM.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

 