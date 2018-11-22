trevor jackson on the importance of 'grown-ish'

Photography Cameron McCool. Styling Melissa Levy.

This article originally appeared in i-D's The Superstar Issue, no. 354, Winter 2018

Trevor Jackson had his first jaw-dropping moment in Hollywood aged 11, stood at the gates of Will Smith’s house having been invited there for an audition. “I grew up watching things like Men in Black and The Fresh Prince,” he says. “Will is somebody I’ve always looked up to as a young African-American actor, so to go to his house was surreal.” In that moment, the actor ascended to cloud nine and, despite not even winning the part, still hasn’t returned to earth. Now 22, Trevor is still living his dream. In 2018, he made his mark in Grown-ish, a spin-off of the acclaimed TV series Black-ish, which is catalyzing just as many conversations as its older, more established sibling. Starring alongside Yara Shahidi and Luka Sabbat, it’s a tongue-in-cheek new turn for an actor who was getting comfortable in Hollywood’s more brooding, leading man roles.

Trevor wears jumper Sandro. Jeans BLKSMTH. Belt Hermès

“I never know how influential my shows are gonna be, and I’m thankful that I’m able to learn,” he says of Grown-ish’s breakout success and impact. “We’re able to be the face of the next generation. We can show what we’re going through and how we feel. I think that’s why the show is so successful: because it’s poignant for us.”

Maybe one day, I remind him, a young actor will be standing at the gates of his house, freaking out about the fact that he’s about to meet Trevor Jackson. “That’s why we do it, man,” he says. “Really, I just want to do my part and pass the baton.” He ruminates for a second upon those he admired and briefly mentions the idols who ultimately let him down, but brushes past them, paying them no mind. “Keep your eye on the end goal,” is his advice for any aspiring actors, “and you won’t let the little things hinder you.”

Trevor wears Jeans BLKSMTH. Belt Hermès.

Credits

Photography Cameron McCool

Styling Melissa Levy

Hair Dylan Chavles at Art Department using Oribe. Make-up Holly Silius at Lowe and Co Worldwide using Giorgio Armani Beauty. Photography assistance Olivia Rosenberg. Styling assistance Mei Ling Cooper, Emily Diddle and Rachele Antjuanette. Production Richie Davies.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.